- Major League Baseball cancels first two series of regular season

After the players association rejected Major League Baseball’s final proposal in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday, commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he was canceling the first two series of the regular season.

Opening day was scheduled for March 31 with the Astros scheduled to play a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. That series was supposed to be followed by a three-game series at home against the Yankees. Canceling the first two series across the league means the cancellation of 91 total games.

From his press conference Tuesday in Florida, commissioner Rob Manfred said, “Our position is that games that are not played, players will not get paid for.”

According to a study done by the Associated Press, players could lose about $20 million a day in salaries for every day of the regular season that’s missed. For players like the Astros’ Jose Altuve, who is supposed to make $26 million this season, that means missing out on $139,785 per day .

The Astros' Lance McCullers deactivated his Twitter account after sending tweets blasting the owners for their recent proposal .

The players rejected the owners' latest offer Tuesday afternoon and are fighting for higher minimum salaries for younger players and higher bonus pool for players who aren't eligible for arbitration yet. The players also want the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) - the limit on how much teams can spend on salaries before they are taxed - to be increased to $238 million this year and up to $263 million by 2026. The owners want that CBT to sit at $220 million this year and rise to just $230 million by 2026.

