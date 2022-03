Rachel Rabbit White radiates flirtatious style. Whenever the former sex worker and current poet has been profiled or interviewed, the journalist always makes note of White’s outfits: a blazing hot pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit or a baby blue slip dress accessorized with white fishnet leggings. She is pint sized, but her kittenish style packs a punch. (Most recently, she walked for designer Anna Bolina’s New York Fashion Week show in an itty-bitty tube dress.) Her bridal style was no different. This past month, she got married for the second time to her husband, Cherry author Nico Walker, in an impromptu ceremony masked as a poetry reading at the Lower East Side’s KGB bar. “The theme of the wedding was love is danger,” says White. “It’s feral passion and desire.”

