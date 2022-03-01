ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Officials tout highlights of Highway 217 improvements

By Ray Pitz
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Oregon, Beaverton and Tigard officials say improvements will mean fewer crashes and less congestion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNIQd_0eSoRcEk00

Local leaders and state officials gathered Friday, Feb. 25, to officially kick off the Oregon Department of Transportation's ambitious $158 million Highway 217 improvement project.

Speakers highlighted the addition of auxiliary lanes along the 7-mile-long freeway, with improvements designed to improve safety and reduce crashes as well.

ODOT director Kris Strickler told those gathered at TriMet's Progress Park & Ride off Southwest Scholls Ferry Road that Highway 217, a state highway, once catered to farmers and was a road that's very different from the one from long ago.

"This is a critical part of our economic system, and not just for the Portland area, but for all of Oregon," said Strickler, as cars behind him whizzed by in both directions along the freeway, which handles an estimated 120,000 vehicles each day. "As you most of you probably already know, congestion that we experience on this corridor goes all the way back to I-5 and is through several hours throughout the day. That leads to safety incidents, it leads to crashes, it leads to issues with on-and-off connections, and this project stands to address each of those as we move forward with the construction phase."

Plans are to build an auxiliary lane on Highway 217, which would begin at Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and travel south to Pacific Highway (Highway 99W), along with a similar, shorter auxilary lane going north from Pacific Highway to Southwest Scholls Ferry Road (Highway 210).

Construction on Highway 217 began in December 2021 and will continue for up to four years.

During the press conference, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers referred to the photos on his office walls highlighting how the area has changed. One is an aerial view of Highway 217 from 1950, which shows Tigard and the area that would eventually become Washington Square mall, but no Highway 217. A later photo from the 1970s, shows Highway 217 as a very narrow road with stoplights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFWbM_0eSoRcEk00

Rogers said what will be remembered in the future are how people from multiple agencies have come together to address the congestion issue.

"This would not occur without partnerships at the local level, the federal level, the regional level," he said.

Cassandra Ulven, public affairs chief for Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, said in addition to the crashes that occur on Highway 217, the freeway is often so congested that firefighters and paramedics have to find alternative routes to emergencies, something that costs precious time. Less congestion will mean emergency responders can get to accidents quicker, she said.

"It is also our hope that these improvements will decrease crashes by up to 30% on this highway and the improvements on 217 are going to extend to local roads," Ulven said. "When local roads are smoother, we can get to our neighborhoods and businesses faster, which improves our ability to respond faster."

Mark San Soucie, president of the Beaverton City Council and a 32-year resident of Washington County, said Highway 217 has always been more than simply a freeway going through Beaverton.

"It's a local road. It's a thru-route. It's an obstacle, on and off the roadway. It has been asked to serve as an alternative to the long-abandoned idea of a freeway out west of Beaverton," said San Soucie. "As our population has grown, and as travel on this route has grown, 217 has become, I think you all know, a slow parade route for showing off your car during peak commute times."

San Soucie said there's more to the project than simply eliminating bottlenecks. It will also provide improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wemE_0eSoRcEk00

"Beaverton is proud to have helped finance the work in this project on the pedestrian and bicycle facilities on some of the overpasses in this part of the corridor along with Washington County," he said.

In Beaverton, the Highway 217 renovation plan also calls for the creation of a frontage road designed for southbound drivers, connecting Southwest Allen Boulevard and Denney Road.

Tigard Mayor Jason Snider said he's looking forward to completion of the Highway 217 project as well.

"In the last decade, Tigard has really grown up along with the 217, and I feel like both are ready for a new vision for what they're going to look like in the 21st century," said Snider. "Like Tigard, the 217 of tomorrow offers opportunities for walking, for biking, and for healthy transportation opportunities for getting around this part of the metropolitan region."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DLtk_0eSoRcEk00

In Tigard, work on a 950-foot sound wall on the northbound side of Highway 217, just north of Pacific Highway, has already begun. So too has the closure of the auxiliary lane that runs between the exits at Southwest Hall Boulevard (Highway 141) and Scholls Ferry Road, although the on- and off-ramps in both directions remain open.

Project plans also call for the eventual replacement of the Hall Boulevard overpass that spans Highway 217 between Southwest Pacific Highway and Pfaffle Street.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Hardesty: Violence down from traffic barrels, focused efforts

Two Portland commissioners releas a report about work to reduce shootings in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood.The results of a three-month pilot program using traffic barrels and other focused efforts to reduce gun violence in one Portland neighborhood have shown "promising results," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Tuesday, March 1. Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio were joined by Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour Tuesday morning. After the walking tour finished at the Mount Scott Community Center, the three answered questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project. A D V E R T I S I...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Prosper Portland to open Community Livability grants March 14

More than $1 million in grants is earmarked to fund projects that bolster vibrant, healthy neighborhoods and prosperity. Prosper Portland is seeking project proposals to be recipients of its fiscal year 2022-23 community livability grants. Applications are scheduled to open March 14 to community-based organizations with projects that foster healthy,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County aims to expand year-round shelter beds

'Shelter plays a vital role in the housing-first approach to end homelessness,' says a nonprofit provider. Washington County housing officials are hosting community meetings to discuss the expansion of year-round shelter beds. At a meeting for Cornelius and Forest Grove residents Tuesday, March 1, advocates explained how emergency or short-term...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

BACK IN TIME: 1947 - New ambulance presented to fire department

1972: Complaints about starving horses spur investigation that reveals an ill mule that owner suggests gets shot. A new, fully equipped ambulance and first aid car, purchased with money donated last winter by residents of Prineville and Crook County, was presented to the Prineville city council Tuesday night by Fire Chief Ted Adamson. Speaking on behalf of the firemen, and the people whose donations made the purchase of the equipment possible, Chief Adamson told the council the ambulance will be ready to go into service within a few days, that it will be well equipped, fully insured and ready to serve not only Prineville, but also a wide area in Crook County around the city.
PRINEVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Cars
Beaverton, OR
Traffic
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
Tigard, OR
County
Washington County, OR
Washington County, OR
Traffic
Washington County, OR
Cars
Beaverton, OR
Government
Tigard, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Cars
Lake Oswego Review

Next vote coming for Burnside Bridge project cost-saving measures

The earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge project Policy Group will vote on cost-saving measures March 3.Cost-saving measures under consideration for Multnomah County's earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge project are headed to their next stage of approval. The project's Policy Group committee will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 3, to vote on three measures that would reduce the cost of the project by $180 million to $240 million. People can submit comments until 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, to be shared at the meeting by emailing burnsidebridge@multco.us. The vote comes weeks after the project's Community Task Force committee voted to recommend all...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

March 2 public safety round-up

Yamhill County jail reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department run logs for the past week. Daniel Levi McMahon, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bail was set at $7,500 and the case is pending. Feb. 22. Kandy Marie...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Senate OKs bill to start seismic plan for Portland fuel tanks

'Only a matter of time,' sponsor says of need to lessen potential damage from massive earthquake.The Senate has passed legislation to spur safety planning if a major earthquake results in a massive spillage from Oregon's storage of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel along a six-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland. Senate Bill 1567 went to the House on a 23-2 vote Tuesday, March 1. The bill has cleared the Legislature's joint budget committee, which added more than $1 million divided between the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Energy to do the work. Sen. Michael...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Senate OKs fuel tanks plan

'Only a matter of time,' sponsor says of need to lessen potential damage from massive earthquake. The Senate has passed legislation to spur safety planning if a major earthquake results in a massive spillage from Oregon's storage of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel along a six-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Rogers
Portland Tribune

21st Portland homicide of the year announced

Police also identify two people killed over the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 27.A man found dead on Feb. 10 in North Portland has now been identified as the city's 21st homicide of the year. Portland police found the body of Richard Walloch, 71, in a homeless camp in the Overlook Neighborhood on Feb. 10. He had been listed as a missing person and was last seen near the area of 10138 S.W. Barbur Blvd. days earlier. No suspect information has been released. The Portland Police Bureau announced on March 2 that the Medical Examiner's Office has...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego City Council adopts goals for 2022

The council focuses on initiatives to promote environmental sustainability and housing, among other things. Following an intensive goal-setting session in February, Lake Oswego City Council finalized its priorities for the current year by approving the consent agenda at a meeting Tuesday, March 1. Under the overarching goal of ensuring a...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Highway#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Odot#Trimet#Washin
Oregon City News

Oregon City steps up to win first OHSET meet of 2022

Lake Oswego, Wilsonville and West Linn competitors also win events at McMinnville.*This story has been corrected. The Oregon City equestrian team started its 2022 season with a bang. The Pioneers posted a huge win in the first Oregon High School Equestrian Team event of the season, winning the Tri-River Valley District competition with 849 points while Molalla was second at 696 and Colton third at 409. The event was held February 17-20 at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. The complete team scoring was: Oregon City 849, Molalla 696, Colton 409, Lake Oswego 401, Wilsonville 365, Lakeridge 246, West...
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Wilsonville sues city of West Linn over Oppenlander

The district filed a complaint in Clackamas County Court Feb. 25, alleging breach of contractThe West Linn-Wilsonville School District filed a lawsuit against the city of West Linn Feb. 25, alleging the city breached a contract for the purchase of Oppenlander Fields. Jacob Zahniser, the district's litigation attorney, asked the Clackamas County Circuit Court to declare the termination of a purchase and sale agreement between the city and district while also stipulating "that the City is no longer entitled to purchase Oppenlander Field for any appraised value" and awarding attorney fees and other costs associated with the contract to...
WEST LINN, OR
Oregon City News

Gambling games, bootlegged gin return to Oregon City

Attendees of fundraiser for historic Ermatinger House will play in style of 19th centuryLearn how bootleggers distilled spirits while playing 19th-century gambling games at Oregon City's historic Ermatinger House. Oregon City officials recently preserved the house in part because it's believed to be the site of the famed coin toss to decide nearby Portland's name, when in 1845, Francis Pettygrove from Portland, Maine, beat out Asa Lovejoy from Boston, Massachusetts. Friends of the Ermatinger House, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for the historic property, last put on this gambling-games event in March 2020, right before everything shut down due...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Times

Tigard fire damages Applewood Lane home

Although fire was seen coming from a second-floor, residents were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.No one was injured during a late morning Tigard fire reported on Applewood Lane on Wednesday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters responding to the fire in the 15500 block of Applewood Lane reported seeing fire coming from the second-floor bedroom of a home when they arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was called in at 10:57 a.m., according to Ron Morgan, a spokesperson for TVF&R. "There was some concern it got into the attic but they were able to determine that it didn't get into the attic and they're still on scene working on cleaning up and just checking for any hot spots," he said. "A fire investigator is on scene, working on the cause. I don't have any information from him yet." Morgan said he's not sure how many people were displaced but the residents inside had left before firefighters arrived. {loadposition sub-article-01}
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Portland Tribune

Forest harvest tax bill goes to governor

Some rates left in limbo are renewed; new tax would fund habitat conservation plan resulting from accord. Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that funds a new habitat conservation plan for Oregon's private forests — something that emerged from an accord she brokered — and renews three forest products harvest taxes.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Bathurst named Franklin HS princess

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world. A little bit about Bathurst: She wants to be a high school science teacher, or a teacher in STEM. … She was (proudly) in student government for four years. … "I love playing my drum kit, listening to music constantly, watching professional football, trying any coffee shop I find, stopping into any music store, photography and helping out with Franklin's pep band during football and basketball games." … She enjoys visiting Mt. Tabor Park and Mt. Tabor businesses.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Courtney praised as he manages last bill in Oregon Senate

Salem Democrat gets accolades as he wraps up record 38 years in Legislature, 20 as Senate president.Peter Courtney drew praise Wednesday, March 2, from most of his colleagues in the Oregon Senate as the veteran Democrat from Salem wraps up his record 38 years in the Legislature. The occasion was Courtney's speech in favor of his legislation (Senate Bill 1504) that essentially bans greyhound racing in Oregon. Even in an age of political talking heads, his oratory still commands attention, though his speeches in the chamber have been far fewer since he became Senate president two decades ago. Since Multnomah...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy