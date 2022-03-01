ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Diabetes caused by Covid may only be temporary: Half of patients had blood sugar return to normal after leaving hospital and less than 10% needed insulin after first year, study finds

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Covid-caused diabetes may be a temporary reaction of the body to the virus, and not permanent development of the disease, a new study finds.

A Boston based research team from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University, and Boston Children's hospital found that a majority of people that suffer from diabetes after infection has their blood sugar return to normal shortly after infection.

Around 50 percent of patients that had a sudden diabetes diagnosis had their condition resolve after being released from the hospital.

Less than ten percent of patients in the study that required insulin still needed it a year later.

There is also is a chance that many of the people suddenly diagnosed with diabetes when hospitalized with Covid actually already had the condition and just did not know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QykW0_0eSoRXlz00
Researchers found the diabetes cases caused by an immune response to COVID-19 often quickly resolved themselves. The small amount of cases that required long term care were likely people who already had diabetes they did not know about, researchers speculate (file photo)

Researchers, who published their findings last month in the Journal of Diabetes and Complications, gathered data from 1,902 Covid patients from the pandemic's first two waves from March to September 2020.

Patients were also followed up with again in July 2021.

Of the study group, 594 showed signs of diabetes, and 77 had a new diagnosis believed to be related to their Covid infection.

Those 77 patients generally had more severe cases of Covid than the 500 others in the diabetes group, but their blood sugar levels were relatively lower.

'Diabetes diagnosed at COVID-19 presentation is associated with lower glucose but higher inflammatory markers and ICU admission, suggesting stress hyperglycemia as a major physiologic mechanism,' researchers wrote.

Of the 77 people who were diagnosed with diabetes after a Covid stay, 64 survived their infection and followed up with researchers 30 days later, and 26 had their condition regress back to normal blood sugar levels or pre-diabetes.

Among the remaining group, 36 continued to suffer from diabetes, and two were unable to be classified.

After a follow-up nearly a year later, 16 members of the diabetes group were living fine with no need for medication.

Only five required regular insulin to live, while 15 managed their condition using an oral medication.

While it is likely that acute Covid does cause patients to suffer a spike in blood sugar as some sort of inflammatory response, researchers do not believe there is much risk of it being permanent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqbpN_0eSoRXlz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Br7VT_0eSoRXlz00

They even imply that many of these people may have had unknown cases of diabetes even before they were infected and only found out once they arrived to a hospital for treatment and had tests run on them.

'10 individuals in this cohort were believed to have [Covid-caused diabetes] by their admitting teams but were found to have evidence of prior hyperglycemia upon detailed chart review, including review of outside hospital record,' researchers wrote.

People with diabetes are significantly more at risk of severe Covid infection than others, making this suspicion even more likely.

There is also a chance that some of the people suffering from diabetes long-term are among the 'long Covid' group, where people feel Covid symptoms long after recovery.

Inflammation-caused symptoms, referred to as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, are among the most common. Researchers believe this diabetes is a cause of the bodies inflammatory response to Covid.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Newly diagnosed diabetes in COVID-19 patients may be transitory

Many COVID-19 patients newly diagnosed with diabetes during hospital admission may in fact have a temporary form of the disease related to the acute stress of the viral infection and may return to normal blood sugar levels soon after discharge, a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has found. These patients are more likely to be younger, non-white, and on Medicaid or uninsured compared to individuals with previously diagnosed diabetes, suggesting many of these "new-onset" cases may simply be pre-existing but undiagnosed diabetes in individuals with limited access to healthcare services, according to the study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Blood Sugar#Harvard University#Boston Children
WebMD

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Effects on Vagus Nerve

Feb. 15, 2022 -- Several long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effects of the coronavirus on a vital central nerve, according to new research being released this spring. The vagus nerve, which runs from the brain into the body, connects to the heart, lungs, intestines, and several muscles involved with swallowing. It plays a role in several body functions that control heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, sweating, and digestion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

What Happens if Multiple Sclerosis Goes Untreated?

In many chronic conditions, the way the disease will progress over months or years is relatively predictable. That’s not the case with multiple sclerosis (MS); while some people with the disease may be only mildly impacted over years or even decades, others may lose their ability to walk, speak, or swallow over time. And many are affected cognitively, meaning their ability to think, focus, and remember may be impaired, making it difficult to hold down a job.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How a widely used diabetes medication actually works

Physicians have used the drug metformin to treat type 2 diabetes for more than half a century, but despite its prevalence, researchers have lacked a clear understanding of how it works. Now, Yale researchers have elucidated the mechanism behind metformin and related type 2 diabetes drugs, and debunked a previously held theory on how they work. The team, including senior author Gerald Shulman, MD, Ph.D., George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, and first author Traci LaMoia, a graduate student in Shulman's lab, published their findings in PNAS on March 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does caffeine reduce heart disease risk?

A recent study uncovered how caffeine reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. Researchers found that caffeine lowers blood proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) levels, which, in turn, lowers “bad” cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol contribute to the development of coronary heart...
HEALTH
The Daily Sun

Signs of atrial fibrillation - and how to treat it

Palpitations of the heart or uncomfortable sensations in the chest can be distressing. Thoughts of heart attack may come to mind, and that anxiety can only exacerbate the situation. While heart attack might be the first thing people think of when experiencing chest discomfort, atrial fibrillation may be to blame for such feelings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Baby girl who had a silent brain tumour was 'hours from death' after bungling doctors dismissed her swollen head as 'normal'

A three-month-old girl was left hours from death after bungling doctors missed her brain tumour and dismissed her seizures and swollen head as 'normal'. Molly Mai Wardle-Hampton was born on November 7 in Rhyl, North Wales, healthy and weighing 7lbs. But she began suffering seizures from three-weeks-old. Her worried mother,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Researchers May Be Close to a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Researchers May Be Close to a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes. FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Science could be well on its way to a cure for type 1 diabetes, as researchers hone transplant therapies designed to restore patients' ability to produce their own insulin, experts say.
SCIENCE
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Get blood pressure under control

Having normal blood pressure is important. High blood pressure can result in heart attacks or strokes. The problem is high blood pressure does not cause symptoms. It can continue to be elevated for years if you do not have it checked. If medication is prescribed, make sure you fill the prescription and the refills. It is important to keep in touch with your primary doctor after medication is started.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the chronic complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus?

Type 2 diabetes is a common but serious health condition that occurs when blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high as the body is unable to use insulin correctly. Over time, high blood sugar levels can severely damage blood vessels, which can cause serious health complications throughout the whole body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy