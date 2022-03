Show me a fisherman or woman who is not superstitious and I will show you someone from whom you should never buy a used car. We all have certain things we do before or during a fishing trip that we may or may not admit to, but if we don’t do them, we feel uncomfortable, and if the trip becomes less than successful, we will blame the lack of those things for our failure.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO