MACON, Ga. — Macon Water Authority board members held off on a decision Thursday to ask Gov. Brian Kemp to remove Desmond Brown from office. The board is investigating Brown for possible ethics violations during his time in office. They hired former DA David Cooke to investigate concerns that Brown possibly tried to use his position for personal gain. There are accusations that Brown tried to get the Authority to pay for work his company did for a client. That's against state ethics laws.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO