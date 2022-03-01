Massive Kentucky abortion omnibus bill gets committee approval

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Kentucky General Assembly is considering a massive abortion bill that made it through the first step towards passage.

Rep. Nancy Tate (R-Brandenburg) said House Bill 3, or the Humanity in Healthcare Act , will not do away with chemical abortions but introduce more regulation to make them and other parts of the process safe, while opponents argued the bill does nothing more than pile on a long list of additional requirements to make it difficult or even impossible for Kentuckians to get the care they need.

“We’re telling you we need all options on the table, our choice is ours and it’s none of your business,” Robin Kunkel, a directly impacted Kentuckian who had to terminate her wanted pregnancy, told the committee.

Among its many provisions, the bill would regulate access to abortion-inducing medications, some of which are sent by mail. Chemical abortions make up nearly half of terminated pregnancies in Kentucky.

“We’ve seen very few complications from medication-induced abortions, less than 1% of the medication abortions that are provided here in Kentucky,” Louisville-based OB-GYN Hanna Peterson said.

The safety of the drugs was disputed between advocates arguing for and against the bill. Those in favor provided statistics and stories arguing their danger, while opponents argued they were safe.

“We recently saw a story out of India where a woman thought she was having a normal chemical abortion and she died at her home from ectopic rupture. This is why we need to keep this serious procedure in local doctor’s offices and local hospitals,” Katie Glenn of Americans United for Life said.

Another part of the bill tightens consent rules for minors to receive abortions without parental consent through what the bill sponsor’s explain as judicial bypass.

“That basically is an analysis of the individual to ensure that they’re mature, to ensure that they’re not being coerced, to ensure that they’re intellectually capable of making that decision, and that they understand the consequences and risks of abortion as well as the current and future consequences mentally and physically of the decision that they’re making,” Tate told FOX 56.

“This bill will make a child that’s been raped by her father get his permission to get an abortion before she can even have one, what’s he going to say? And then she has to navigate a legal system to get permission,” Rep. Pamela Stevenson asked when casting a “no” vote against the bill.

The bill also includes requirements for handling terminated fetuses, including filing a birth and death certificate and localizes the federal Hyde amendment to prevent Kentucky tax dollars from being spent on abortions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.