ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

That's different! Home and Away star Harley Bonner reveals his very unique wedding ring after tying the knot with Maxim cover girl Natalie Roser

By Jade Watkins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He tied the knot with stunning model and Maxim cover girl Natalie Roser last month.

And now former Home and Away star Harley Bonner has revealed his unique wedding ring.

The actor flaunted the thick silver band on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EU3Rd_0eSoRAiW00
That's different! Home and Away star Harley Bonner has revealed his very unique wedding ring after tying the knot with Maxim cover girl Natalie Roser

He placed his hand next to his gorgeous bride's, where her stunning diamond engagement ring and wedding band was on show.

The couple wed at a lavish ceremony at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley in February.

For her big day, Natalie looked absolutely stunning in an ornate white gown that trailed on the ground behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0iCc_0eSoRAiW00
Bling: The actor flaunted the thick silver band on his Instagram page on Tuesday

Harley meanwhile looked smart in a sleek, black suit, and was seen hugging friends and family after the vows.

Among the guests was the actor's mother, former Neighbours star Carla Bonner, 48.

The guests mingled at the picturesque winery which features expansive, lush grounds.

The French-inspired boutique Hunter winery is set amongst Provencal gardens, urns, and fountains.

It provides stunning views of the Wollombi Brook and Brokenback Range and offers organic wine tastings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ianc2_0eSoRAiW00
Happy day: The couple wed at a lavish ceremony at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley in February

The couple announced their engagement in November, sharing a time-lapse video on Instagram of the moment Harley popped the question during a romantic picnic.

Harley surprised the blonde bombshell with an engagement ring, before getting down on bended knee.

Natalie was overwhelmed by the gesture and wasted no time saying yes.

'HB and NR,' the pair captioned the announcement.

Harley presented the blonde beauty with a beautiful ring featuring a huge round shaped diamond flanked by two smaller stones.

On Sunday, Natalie had enjoyed a wild hens party with her friends and family ahead of tying the knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TMJj_0eSoRAiW00
Stunning: For her big day, Natalie looked absolutely stunning in an ornate white gown that trailed on the ground behind her

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Natale flaunted her incredible figure in a white mini dress as she enjoyed a fancy lunch in Sydney.

After lunch, the women checked into a luxurious suite where they spent the afternoon playing games and sipping cocktails.

Former Australian Survivor star Shannon Lawson, Big Brother alum Aisha McKinnon and model Laura Dundovic were all in attendance.

In 2020, the couple moved in to a new home together, and were spotted hauling furniture and belongings into their Rose Bay pad.

Natalie's father Neil was seen helping the couple move into their new place, carrying utensils and even lifting a mattress.

Natalie and Harley had been living together for years and in moved to Los Angeles in May 2018. They returned to Australia in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2GUa_0eSoRAiW00
Beautiful bride: Natalie was glowing on her big day

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inside Helen Flanagan's home: Star gives a glimpse inside her new 'forever' abode she secretly moved into last year featuring a Harry Potter-themed playroom, purpose-built wardrobes and plush grey furnishings

She secretly moved into a new 'forever' home in August last year with fiancé Scott Sinclair, 32, and their three young children Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and baby Charlie 11 months. And Helen Flanagan has given her fans a glimpse inside her stunning home, with the star setting up...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mandy Allwood: Tributes to ‘Octomum’ who lost all eight of her babies as dies from cancer aged 56

Tributes have been paid to Britain’s “Octomum” who has died from cancer at the age of 56.Mandy Allwood made global headlines after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her then boyfriend Paul Hudson in 1996.But tragically she lost the six boys and two girls after going into labour early at 24 weeks, giving birth to them over the course of three days.Ms Allwood was expected to be cremated in a service funded by the local council with no mourners present on Friday morning.The mother went on to have three children – but neighbours and friends have revealed she “never...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Harley Bonner
Person
Shannon Lawson
Person
Natalie Roser
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxim#Home#Krinklewood Estate#French#Brokenback Range#Hb#Nr#Australian
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

The truth about Shane Warne's complex relationship with his son before his tragic death in Thailand: 'I want Shane to be really proud of me'

Jackson Warne revealed how he will be forever proud of his father Shane during a recent interview. The 23-year-old and his sisters are mourning their father's death. Warne died suddenly from a 'massive heart attack' at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand - after four friends staying with him battled to save his life for 20 minutes, police have said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'They're STILL investigating?' Britney Spears expresses interest in case surrounding tragic death of Brittany Murphy... and refers to Sam Asghari as her 'husband' yet again in a birthday post

Britney Spears once again referred to her fiancé Sam Asghari as her 'husband' on Friday, before posting about the tragic death of Hollywood actress Brittany Murphy. In a gushing post for his 28th birthday, the Toxic singer wrote: 'Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!!'. Adding: 'He's...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Matt Evans opens up over his love life

Home and Away cast member Matt Evans has spoken candidly about his love life. Matt joined the Australian soap as Theo Poulos last September, and the character initially made a distinctly polarising impression on longtime fans. Theo first turned up in Summer Bay seeking help from his aunt Leah, fresh...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy