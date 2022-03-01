That's different! Home and Away star Harley Bonner reveals his very unique wedding ring after tying the knot with Maxim cover girl Natalie Roser

He tied the knot with stunning model and Maxim cover girl Natalie Roser last month.

And now former Home and Away star Harley Bonner has revealed his unique wedding ring.

The actor flaunted the thick silver band on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

That's different! Home and Away star Harley Bonner has revealed his very unique wedding ring after tying the knot with Maxim cover girl Natalie Roser

He placed his hand next to his gorgeous bride's, where her stunning diamond engagement ring and wedding band was on show.

The couple wed at a lavish ceremony at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley in February.

For her big day, Natalie looked absolutely stunning in an ornate white gown that trailed on the ground behind her.

Bling: The actor flaunted the thick silver band on his Instagram page on Tuesday

Harley meanwhile looked smart in a sleek, black suit, and was seen hugging friends and family after the vows.

Among the guests was the actor's mother, former Neighbours star Carla Bonner, 48.

The guests mingled at the picturesque winery which features expansive, lush grounds.

The French-inspired boutique Hunter winery is set amongst Provencal gardens, urns, and fountains.

It provides stunning views of the Wollombi Brook and Brokenback Range and offers organic wine tastings.

Happy day: The couple wed at a lavish ceremony at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley in February

The couple announced their engagement in November, sharing a time-lapse video on Instagram of the moment Harley popped the question during a romantic picnic.

Harley surprised the blonde bombshell with an engagement ring, before getting down on bended knee.

Natalie was overwhelmed by the gesture and wasted no time saying yes.

'HB and NR,' the pair captioned the announcement.

Harley presented the blonde beauty with a beautiful ring featuring a huge round shaped diamond flanked by two smaller stones.

On Sunday, Natalie had enjoyed a wild hens party with her friends and family ahead of tying the knot.

Stunning: For her big day, Natalie looked absolutely stunning in an ornate white gown that trailed on the ground behind her

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Natale flaunted her incredible figure in a white mini dress as she enjoyed a fancy lunch in Sydney.

After lunch, the women checked into a luxurious suite where they spent the afternoon playing games and sipping cocktails.

Former Australian Survivor star Shannon Lawson, Big Brother alum Aisha McKinnon and model Laura Dundovic were all in attendance.

In 2020, the couple moved in to a new home together, and were spotted hauling furniture and belongings into their Rose Bay pad.

Natalie's father Neil was seen helping the couple move into their new place, carrying utensils and even lifting a mattress.

Natalie and Harley had been living together for years and in moved to Los Angeles in May 2018. They returned to Australia in 2020.