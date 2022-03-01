ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan’s Bottomless Closet expands services to women during pandemic

By Arrianee LeBeau
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijIos_0eSoQxQ800

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Since 1999, Bottomless Closet has given professional clothing, career workshops and materials to women in need who are looking for work. Executive Director Melissa Norden said during the pandemic, nearly 70% of their clients, who are mostly women of color with children at home, were laid off.

“March 2020 was the busiest time they ever had for clients but then the world shut down. We also just made hundreds of phone calls. Most of our clients are living alone in homeless shelters with a couple little kids and they have no one else in the world,” said Norden.

In response to their clients’ needs, Bottomless Closet staff revamped its in-person career coaching services to help thousands of women by doing one-on-one video calls and online group workshops on topics like food insecurity, money management and how to apply for jobs online.

“It wasn’t just about the job anymore, it was about everything else in your life and it really wasn’t off mission though because if you’re dealing with other issues, how could you possibly look for a job? So, we’ve evolved with them and the curriculum has evolved with them as well. We’ve started to address things like mental health and physical health issues because, again, they are barriers to employment,” said Norden.

2 years after 1st COVID case, NYers continue to adapt to ever-changing pandemic life

Longtime client Ursel Pedroso said their professional development and digital literacy courses are perfect for her as she considers remote employment opportunities.

“A lot of us need a little help to get back on our feet and it’s just nice to know we have an organization here to do that. There’s just so many things that Bottomless Closet offers to women and I’m grateful that they are able to still do that through remote webinars,” said Pedroso.

The organization’s boutique that outfits women with business attire is open, but Norden said the referrals for in-store shoppers are not pouring in. They usually get clients from hundreds of agencies in the five boroughs that are job developers.

“In NYC when you are getting public assistance you have to register with a job developer. Right now that requirement is suspended. It has been suspended for the duration of the pandemic so there isn’t a natural pipeline,” said Norden.

She believes this is partially due to barriers to employment for clients such as no viable child care options, fear of returning to essential working jobs due to violence and other factors. Until things pick back up, Norden said Bottomless Closet will continue to find out the needs of their clients and fulfill them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC drops school mask mandate and proof of vaccination

NEW YORK — Come Monday, the 1 million students in New York City public schools will no longer have to wear face masks indoors, for the first time since schools reopened for in-person instruction in the late fall of 2020. Also on Monday, the city’s Key to NYC Program will be suspended; it required people […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New app allows NYC renters to post building conditions, violations

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Monthly rent takes a big chunk out of New Yorkers’ paychecks, and it looks as if it will soon take even more.  A new app created during the pandemic helps renters track the trends. Openigloo allows renters and neighbors to post information about conditions at properties. It also showcases […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

COVID-19 vaccine campaign successful, saved 48,000 lives: Dr. Chokshi

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An estimated 48,000 deaths have been prevented since the city launched its vaccination campaign in December 2020, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said Friday. He also said that New Yorkers getting their vaccinations averted over 300,000 hospitalizations and prevented more than 1.9 million cases. The estimated figures are […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Manhattan, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Looking for public art? Take a comb through Queens

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — At community gardens, public parks, and at colleges in Queens you’ll find works of art in the shape of afro picks, those long combs used to style tightly curled hair. The artist behind the work is Yvonne Shortt, who said she’s creating a space for people to talk about issues and […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Red light, green light: NYC intros new COVID alert system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced the end to a number of COVID restrictions for New York City on Monday, but he warned the pandemic isn’t over yet as he introduced a new color-coded alert system. The system is designed to let New Yorkers know what levels of precautions they should be taking. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion#Covid
PIX11

NY advocates slam Adams’ proposed education budget cuts

CIVIC CENTER, Manhattan (PIX11) – Education advocates are calling for more equity in New York City schools after the city announced hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed budget cuts. Matt Gonzales is a coordinator with New Yorkers for Racially Just Public Schools, the group of parents, students and advocates who gathered to rally on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Exclusive: MTA employees find camera in private bathroom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — MTA bus driver Cathy Davis-Baker said she’s in complete shock, and find it hard to trust anyone, after one of her co-workers found something disturbing inside of a bus depot bathroom. The discovery? A spy-like hidden camera behind a toilet at the Grand Avenue bus depot in Maspeth. “We’re supposed to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Homeless
PIX11

Ukrainian designer fashions way to help her homeland

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Ukrainian fashion designer living in New York City is donating funds from her clothing brand that will directly help women and children with aid relief in Ukraine as Russia continues to invade. Tamara Davydova works and live in SoHo, but her story starts back in Kyiv. “This was my dad’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Black NYers faced higher hospitalization rate than white counterparts during omicron surge: NYC health dept.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Black New Yorkers were twice as likely to be hospitalized during the omicron surge compared to white residents, according to a report by the New York City Health Department released Wednesday. Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic worsened health inequities driven by anti-Black structural racism, which contributed to the high rates of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem hospital worker’s own home is a health hazard, he says

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem hospital worker said he spends all day helping others, but then comes home to a health hazard.  Johnny Martinez is a hospital maintenance worker, and has been for 27 years. He said he tries to help others every day, only to come home to constant leaks and problems […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx residents secure rent stabilization after yearlong fight

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — After a yearlong fight, 500 Bronx residents will be able to keep their apartments rent stabilized. In April 2021, the tenants received notice that their landlord, Emerald Equity Group, filed an application with New York State’s Department of Housing and Community Renewal to remove their apartments from rent stabilization. “We […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Hearing held on extending mayoral control over NYC schools

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — For the last two decades, New York City’s public schools have been under mayoral control, but that control is set to expire June 30.  A public hearing was held Friday to help the New York State Legislature decide the best way to run the nation’s largest school system. State Sen. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY students can take their masks off in schools — just not in the city

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — On Wednesday, masks became optional at the nearly 5,000 schools in New York State, by order of Gov. Kathy Hochul. She left the decision regarding mask wearing up to individual school districts statewide. And in the state’s — and, for that matter, the country’s — largest school district, New York City, masks […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy