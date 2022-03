You might get the same food at different McDonald's restaurants across the United States, but the same can't be said when you step into different Golden Arches around the world. The chain, which operates in more than 100 countries and serves millions daily, offers up a strong case study in localization — and is known for changing up its menu to appeal to local tastes. This is why you will find a range of vegetarian options in India, beer on the menu in Germany, and specific seasonal offerings in China and Morocco (per Day Translations). So it shouldn't come as a surprise that McDonald's has launched a limited-time offer in Thailand involving two ingredients you'd hardly expect to see in soft-serve ice cream.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO