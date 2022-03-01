ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player Ratings: Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

By Nathan Allen
The home side, currently bottom of the Championship, held firm for two-thirds of the game and it looked like they could take the tie all the way to penalties.

But Riyad Mahrez put a stop to notions of an upset with his nineteenth goal of the season on the hour mark. A brilliant Jack Grealish touch and finish doubled City's lead to seal passage into the next round.

In a game that saw a rare (if not unprecedented) double substitution of both centre-backs at half-time, there was plenty about the performances of the City players to pick out.

Here's how we rated the players!

Ederson - 6

Doesn't start many cup games, but dealt with everything perfectly well.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Full of trickery but couldn't quite find the crucial pass to break down a fairly resolute Peterborough defence.

Ruben Dias - 6

Played well enough before being taken off at half-time.

Nathan Aké - 6

Also hooked at half-time, possibly related to a nasty fall he took a few minutes earlier.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6 (Man of the Match)

Gave yet another example of his exceptional character by captaining the side despite the atrocities happening in his home country. Every team should have a Zinchenko.

Fernandinho - 6

A few tactical fouls, a few great passes and an incident that looked close to turning into a scrap: right out of the Fernandinho playbook.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Heavily involved with his trademark brand of silky touches and positive passing play.

Phil Foden - 7

Played a glorious ball to set up Grealish for the second goal. De Bruyne would have been proud of that one.

Jack Grealish - 7

On his way back from a three-week injury, that was a seriously impressive goal. Great run, beautiful touch, composed finish. Pep rightly said that we didn't sign Grealish to score, but who's complaining if he can bag them like that?

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Understandably needed to shake off some rust on his first City start for almost two months- and he did, to be fair, growing into the game and threatening to score a few times.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Was anyone surprised to see him open the scoring when nobody else looked likely? Now having the best goalscoring season of his career, and surely in contention for City's player of the year too (he wasn't very good for the first hour tonight but let's forget about that, yeah?).

Substitutes:

John Stones - 6

Didn't do much wrong after his surprising half-time introduction.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Didn't do much wrong after his surprising half-time introduction. Awful miss at the last breath, though.

