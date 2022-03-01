Masks Optional On Vermilion Parish School Buses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman School District unanimously voted to make wearing masks optional for its transportation services on Monday, Feb. 28. One board member says parents in the district have been wanting to make personal decisions for some time now. A dad of a daughter in the school district says making masks optional has […]
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board heard criticism from vocal parents for three hours Tuesday night over two hot-button issues in the district: an updated COVID-19 mitigation plan and a proposed policy to regulate how the district can oversee booster clubs. In the first matter, the board...
One Orange County school board wrapped up a vote Monday evening on whether to make masks optional on Wednesday. The Newburgh Board of Education voted to eliminate a pandemic policy it put in place in August 2020 which required mask-wearing in school. The district released a letter making masks optional...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Schools is lifting the mask mandate on school buses. Effective Monday, Feb. 28, Currituck County Schools will no longer require masks on buses. The latest comes after the CDC lifted the mask mandate on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems Friday. According to […]
City of Wilmington leaders approve business incentives to bring over 1,000 jobs to the region. Proposal to end school suspensions in younger children failed to pass. NHC School Board rejects motion to end school suspensions for younger students. City leaders approved grant funds for Phase 1 designs of Wilmington Rail...
Many Valley school districts are letting students know that wearing a mask is no longer mandatory on buses. The Centers for Disease Control announced on Friday that people are no longer required to wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education or childcare programs.
