ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Masks Optional On Vermilion Parish School Buses

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILION PARISH - The CDC announced Friday, February 25, 2022 that mask wearing on...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Seaman Schools rescind mask requirement on school buses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman School District unanimously voted to make wearing masks optional for its transportation services on Monday, Feb. 28. One board member says parents in the district have been wanting to make personal decisions for some time now. A dad of a daughter in the school district says making masks optional has […]
TOPEKA, KS
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD makes masks optional except on buses

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board heard criticism from vocal parents for three hours Tuesday night over two hot-button issues in the district: an updated COVID-19 mitigation plan and a proposed policy to regulate how the district can oversee booster clubs. In the first matter, the board...
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermilion Parish, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Education
Vermilion Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
Vermilion Parish, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
WECT

School districts are dropping mask mandates on school buses

City of Wilmington leaders approve business incentives to bring over 1,000 jobs to the region. Proposal to end school suspensions in younger children failed to pass. NHC School Board rejects motion to end school suspensions for younger students. City leaders approved grant funds for Phase 1 designs of Wilmington Rail...
WILMINGTON, NC
WFMJ.com

Several Valley schools end mask mandates on buses

Many Valley school districts are letting students know that wearing a mask is no longer mandatory on buses. The Centers for Disease Control announced on Friday that people are no longer required to wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education or childcare programs.
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy