ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘Putin was wrong. We were ready’: Biden will condemn Russian leader in address

By Myah Ward
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069ryO_0eSoPEB000
President Joe Biden will say on Tuesday night that President Vladimir Putin’s attack was “premeditated and unprovoked." | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Updated: 03/01/2022 06:05 PM EST

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden plans to call out his Russian counterpart’s miscalculations in waging war on Ukraine.

Biden will say on Tuesday night that President Vladimir Putin’s attack was “premeditated and unprovoked,” after the Russian leader rejected the West’s multiple attempts to find a diplomatic solution.

“He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home,” the president will say before the joint session of Congress, according to excerpts of Biden’s address released by the White House. “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

The president’s address — what could have been an opportunity to turbocharge his stalled domestic agenda — comes as he faces the most consequential foreign policy crisis of his young presidency. His first state of the Union speech has been rewritten multiple times up until Tuesday, POLITICO reported, as Moscow continues to escalate and Russian forces move in on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

The president will talk about the purpose of NATO and its role in securing European security post-World War II. He will lean into the importance of American diplomacy in this moment.



“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving,” the prepared remarks say. “And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

The president will then turn to issues plaguing Americans at home, particularly surging prices. Biden will lay out his economic plan — though he won’t speak of his stalled Build Back Better agenda by name — to “fight inflation.”

“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains — let’s make it in America,” the president will say. ”Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy.’ I call it building a better America.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Nato#The White House#European#Americans
Washington Post

GOP humoring of Trump’s praise of Putin sinks to absurd new lows

The invasion of Ukraine has presented Republicans with a vexing conundrum. How can they express horror and condemnation — which no doubt are sincerely felt — over Vladimir Putin’s actions while avoiding taking a position on Donald Trump’s praise of the Russian leader, let alone on Trump’s long history of kowtowing to him?
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
11K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy