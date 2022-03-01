ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson shares details of his gruelling training and diet for The Batman

By Meredith Clark
 3 days ago

Like any superhero movie adaptation, it takes a lot of training and hard work to become as fit as a comic book hero.

The Batman , set to be released in cinemas on Friday, 4 March, marks the newest live-action film following the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson , who stars as the film’s superhero lead, did many things to prepare for the role, like taking inspiration from Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and attempting to change the famous Batman voice .

But the main preparation for the role came from Pattinson’s diet and workout routine.

It’s hard to tell when Pattinson is joking, but luckily the actor cleared up the rumours – which he started – that he was not working out for his role as the Batman. In fact, Pattinson stuck to an intense regimen throughout filming in 2020 and 2021. In a joint interview with On Demand Entertainment , Pattinson and his co-star Zoë Kravitz revealed details about the training they underwent for their roles.

“I never want to see a piece of white fish with just lemon on it,” Pattinson said about his diet.

The Twilight star also shared that his workout routine became easier as his training progressed. “Training’s a lot more fun when you kind of get good at it,” he said. “Once you pass over the kind of six-week mark, then it’s alright.”

“Then you feel bad if you’re not doing it,” he added. “It’s kind of what everyone says.”

“No matter how many times you realise, ‘If I just maintain it, it’s going to be great and I don’t have to experience the bad part again,’” Pattinson said. “As soon as the job’s done, you’re like, ‘No, I’m not going to train once.’”

Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in The Batman , described the amount of training the cast members had to endure before even stepping in front of a camera.

“It was insane,” Kravitz said. “Three months of training beforehand and then you have to keep it up, so you literally just film and train. That’s the only thing that we did.”

The Batman hit theaters in the US and UK on Friday, 4 March.

