ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Weather satellite rockets to orbit to monitor US West

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QekQ9_0eSoP1mo00

America’s newest weather satellite blasted off Tuesday to improve wildfire and flood forecasting across the western half of the country.

It's the replacement for a satellite launched exactly four years ago, which ended up with a cooling line blockage that hindered its main camera.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the new model is redesigned to avoid the problem. It will be designated GOES-18 after reaching an equatorial orbit 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers) up. The first images should come next year, following months of testing.

This is the third in a nearly $11.7 billion series of four weather satellites that are among the most advanced ever built; the cost includes 30 years of operation. The first soared in 2016 to track Atlantic hurricanes and other East Coast weather, while the second lifted off March 1, 2018. The fourth is set to launch in 2024.

The NASA-supported GOES satellites “provide the only continuous coverage of weather and hazardous environmental conditions in the Western Hemisphere ,” said NOAA program director Pam Sullivan. “These observations are even more critical now in a time when the U.S. is experiencing a record number of billion-dollar disasters.”

GOES-17 — which is losing as much as 10% of its data because of overheating camera detectors — will be moved aside as an orbiting spare, once the newly launched craft is ready to take its place next year over the Pacific. Each is the size of a small school bus, weighing more than 6,000 pounds (2,700 kilograms).

Besides observing conditions here on Earth, the satellites also monitor solar flares and the resulting space weather.

Despite its flaw, GOES-17 beamed back stunning pictures of the Tonga volcanic eruption in January. The new satellite should provide even better images of such events, according to NOAA scientists.

Tuesday's Cape Canaveral liftoff aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket coincided with the opening of the so-called meteorological spring. The three-month season begins March 1, as defined by meteorologists and climatologists for record-keeping. This year's spring equinox falls on March 20.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Watch live as SpaceX launches more internet-boosting satellites into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites with the company hoping to have two instantaneous launch opportunities from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.SpaceX just lost 40 of its newest satellites to a geomagnetic storm caused by solar radiation, a hazard that will only increase for Elon Musk’s company over the coming few years.It launched its latest batch of 49 Starlink satellites on 3 February, the latest in a constellation of more than 1900 small satellites providing broadband internet connectivity from low Earth orbit.Sign up to our newsletters here
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Space Weather#Us West#Nasa#Noaa#United Launch Alliance
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Royal Navy’s icebreaker ship provides support to Ukrainian Antarctic scientists

The crew of the Royal Navy’s icebreaker ship have provided “support and solidarity” to Ukrainian scientists based in Antarctica.Plymouth-based HMS Protector called in at the polar research station of Vernadsky which is manned by 21 scientists from the war-torn country.The navy crew, who delivered food and supplies, described hearing how the Ukrainians had families trapped by the Russian invasion.Captain Michael Wood, from HMS Protector, said: “During time spent ashore, the team confirmed the welfare of the 21 scientists who had spent the winter at Vernadsky.“Welcome supplies of fresh food were passed to the station leader.“Many of the station staff reported...
MILITARY
The Independent

Satellite launched to pinpoint climate-driven wildfires in US West

The Western hemisphere will have new eyes in the sky watching for extreme weather events and wildfires being driven by the climate crisis following the launch of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, GOES-T, on Tuesday.GOES-T is the latest in a series of next-generation geostationary weather satellites planned by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa), the federal agency that monitors atmospheric and oceanic conditions and issues weather forecasts, among other activities.GOES-T launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and will now begin moving to its operational position 35,888 kilometers above the Pacific Ocean at the Earth’s equator. At that altitude...
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

DIY Tutorial: Building a System to Track and Communicate with Satellites in Orbit

The project is to build a system for tracking satellites in orbit. The system will position directional antennas and make it is possible to communicate with the satellites. The project requires stepper motors with high torque. The installation of the motor was somewhat complicated. I have designed and assembled a few circuits based around the Trinamic Motor Control TMC2041 IC. This IC boasts a remarkable 1/256 micro stepping resolution. It makes it possible to drive up to two motors from a single chip. Unfortunately, the plastic is not very strong and the rotor has about 5 degrees of wiggle back and forth.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy