Ukraine: Slovenia’s consulate building in Kharkiv destroyed by Russian rocket attack

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Slovenian foreign ministry said on Tuesday (1 March) that the country's consulate in Ukraine was destroyed by a Russian military attack.

Footage shared by the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia shows the moment a rocket hits the building in Kharkiv .

According to the nation's STA news agency, no employees were injured in the attack.

The ministry has condemned the act and Russia 's aggression against Ukraine on social media, while the embassy wrote: "This horrific act will not remain without consequences".

