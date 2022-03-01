ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rescuers search through rubble after apparent Russian shelling kills 70 Ukrainian soldiers

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Rescuers have been searching through rubble to find survivors after apparent Russian shelling destroyed a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv .

At least 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the attack, according to regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy.

Footage from the aftermath shared online on Sunday (27 February) shows the extent of the damage and clean-up operation, as 40 rescuers of 50 civilians used heavy engineering equipment to search through the rubble.

A number of buildings struck by the apparent shelling are seen to be completely destroyed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukrainian locals describe destruction in Borodyanka after Russian shelling

Ukrainian locals in Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, recounted fighting and destruction in their settlement on Wednesday (March 2) following Russian shelling in the area.Video footage shot by Reuters showed damage to buildings, fires burning in the streets, and destroyed military vehicles.One man described how another local wanted to use a Molotov cocktail against a Russian tank with another elderly woman describing how Russian strikes caused her building to shake with things falling to the floor as she ducked for cover.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Shelling#Rescuers#Military Base#Clean Up#Russian#Ukrainian
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Russian Spy Caught in Poland at Ukraine Border, Authorities Say

PRZEMYŚL, Poland — Polish authorities said they arrested a Russian spy near a border crossing with Ukraine in the same area that has already seen thousands of refugees fleeing the war. According to an official statement released from the Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego (ABW), a federal agency tasked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port

Since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels have been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa. That’s what Dryad Global noted in its latest Triton Scout Maritime Security Threat Assessment, which was updated on February 28. “On 24 February 2022, Russian forces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

19-Year-Old Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In War With Russia

Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Driver that crashed killing four members of same family on way to Tyson Fury fight ‘was over limit’

The driver of a vehicle that crashed killing four members of the same family on their way to watch a Tyson Fury fight was over the drink drive limit, an inquest heard.Johnny Cash, 44, his son Johnboy Cash, 19, Miles Cash, 25, and 18-year-old Jacko Cosgrove died when the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck left the road in Kent last October.Jerry Cash, 15, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was left in a coma for months before being finally discharged from hospital in January.The men had been on their way to watch ‘Gypsy King’ boxer Fury’s trilogy fight...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Ukraine war: 'Russian soldiers killed my family while they fled'

A family trying to flee Russian attacks was deliberately targeted by Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in southern Ukraine, relatives say. Five people were killed. This article contains details some readers may find upsetting. On 24 February, as Russian forces launched their attack on Ukraine, the Fedko family made a...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy