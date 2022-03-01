Eiza González celebrated her 15-year career with a message of gratitude

This week, on February 27th, the beautiful actress and model, Eiza González celebrated the 15th anniversary of her acting career by posting how grateful she felt on social media and thanking all her fans for their constant support and love. The star posted in both languages and in the Spanish tweet, she expressed that from the bottom of her heart she appreciates everyone who has been part of her path.

While the 32 year old Mexican first gained recognition in telenovelas, she is now taking leading roles in movies such as Baby Driver, Fast & Furious, Godzilla vs. Kong. Eiza put in years of hard work and she has earned her success as one of the most glamorous latinas in Hollywood. As a matter of fact, her latest role is in the upcoming film Ambulance , directed by renowned filmmaker Michael Bay . The movie will be released this April (2022) and she will be starring along with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Eiza González who now lives in the big apple , is not only flourishing in Hollywood, this latina powerhouse is also leaving her mark in the fashion world. She is a brand ambassador for two of the most luxurious and iconic designer brands, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton. She has has walked runways and attended galas where she has stunned everyone with her beauty and elegance.

GettyImages Eiza González is the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Bulgari

In an interview with Univision’s Despierta América , Eiza commented that the highest price she has had to pay for her success was to move away from her family in Mexico. She said that leaving her family, her little nephew, which she didn’t get to see every year, was the price she paid. She missed many family moments and she wanted to be honest with her fans about that and her insecurites. The star sacrifized a lot but it was for a reason and she has accomplish a lot.

For us at HOLA! Eiza is an inspiration and we wish her many more years of sucess.