ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Alex Wood Tweets Accusation at MLB Owners Regarding Alleged Negotiation Tactics

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2Ekk_0eSoOkpp00

After nine days of negotiations, the players rejected the league’s final CBA proposal, and the Giants pitcher was not pleased with the owners’ tactics.

Bryce Harper, Cole Anthony and Logan Paul on Today’s SI Feed (TV-PG; 1:30)

After meeting for over 16 hours on Monday, reports of MLB’s negotiations with the players association began to take a turn for the optimistic after a week of mostly fruitless talks. But as Tuesday’s meetings continued, multiple outlets reported that talks had turned sour, with league officials saying the players had struck a “different note” after Monday night’s discussions had hinted toward a path to a deal.

At least one prominent player has taken issue with that characterization.

Giants pitcher Alex Wood expressed his frustration on Twitter with the framing that the players have stood in the way of a new deal, saying that MLB ownership had “pumped the media” with that narrative to sway public opinion. Wood asserted that the players have had the “same tone” throughout negotiations and simply want a new deal so they can resume playing.

Wood, who’s entering his 10th big-league season, went 10–4 with a 3.83 ERA in 26 starts for San Francisco last season, and was an All-Star in 2017.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Mets’ Max Scherzer implies Yankees are part of MLB’s problem amid lockout

Max Scherzer’s debut with the New York Mets remains on hold thanks to the MLB lockout. But the 37-year-old right-hander, who’s one of the more vocal and active members of the MLB players association, was throwing some cheese Tuesday after talks with the owners collapsed and commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.
MLB
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo’s letter to baseball fans is absolutely heartbreaking

Anthony Rizzo knows baseball fans don’t deserve this, but the lockout will serve its purpose for future generations of players. The average fan will never understand the plights of rich men and women arguing for their own benefit, but it is the job of the Players’ Association to stand up for their own — not just the current crop of athletes but those to come. A new CBA ought to take modern players and future generations into account.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Derek Jeter
dodgerblue.com

How MLB Lockout Changes 2022 Dodgers Schedule

MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) failing to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) before the league’s self-imposed deadline resulted in commissioner Rob Manfred canceling Opening Day first two series of the 2022 regular season. For the Los Angeles Dodgers it amounted to games against...
MLB
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negotiation#Cba#Giants#Era#Mlbpa
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 1-time Yankees infielder agrees to join Red Sox TV broadcasts

The Greek God of Walks is back in Beantown. NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox, reports it is “adding three new voices to its Red Sox broadcast team this season. Former players Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis and longtime columnist and radio personality Tony Massarotti will join the booth for select games, according to a source.”
MLB
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Attended MLBPA Press Conference

Under normal circumstances Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers would be nearly one week into their Spring Training schedule of games, but the ongoing MLB lockout brought forth by team owners still has the sport in a holding pattern with no end in sight. MLB and the Players Association...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Max Scherzer Uses Yankees to Make Point About CBT

Max Scherzer echoed familiar criticisms of the Yankees on Tuesday when discussing MLB’s Competitive Balance Tax. Scherzer spoke as part of a union panel following the league’s decision to cancel games, a choice that was made after owners and the MLBPA didn’t agree on a new collective bargaining agreement before an MLB-imposed 5 p.m. deadline. One of the main issues was the CBT, also known as the luxury tax, and the penalties for teams that exceed its thresholds. Here’s what the two sides proposed regarding the CBT, via MLB Trade Rumors:
MLB
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Predicting Only 1 Big Quarterback Trade

Several quarterbacks have been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks. However, former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner believes only one blockbuster deal will go down this offseason. Banner correctly predicted that Carson Wentz would be the only marquee quarterback traded in 2021. This time around, he believes...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

53K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy