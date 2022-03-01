ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Gogh experiences at Santa Barbara libraries this month

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
A lineup of interactive art experiences celebrating Vincent Van Gogh's work is coming to the Santa Barbara Public Library in March.

Organizers say the programs are inspired by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art exhibition, "Through Vincent's Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources."

The Van Gogh Radial Symmetry Maker Challenge for children in grades K-6 is taking place on two Wednesdays, March 9 and 16, from 3 to 4 p.m. On March 9, up to 12 students can join the maker hour at Alameda Park, and on March 16, up to 12 students can participate on the Eastside Library Patio.

Radial Symmetry take-home kids will also be available for pick-up at the Eastside and Central Libraries.

On Friday, March 18, teens can head to the upper level of the Central Library to make Van Gogh-inspired Perler bead pixel art.

On Thursday, March 24, at Alameda Park, families are invited to participate in variety of different art-inspired experiences from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Also on March 24, teens can join a step-by-step Van Gogh painting class from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

On Friday, March 25, kids in grades 2-6 can join in a Sphero robot painting project from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Eastside Library Patio.

The March selection for the Indy Book Club for adults is "Vincent & Theo: The Van Gogh Brothers" by Debora Heiligman. It is at Municipal Winemakers on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

