Berks County Man, 92, Drowns After Reaching For Plank In Pond: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
A Berks County man died in a drowning accident, the Reading Eagle reports. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pixel2013

A Berks County man died in a drowning accident, the Reading Eagle reports.

Donald Klopp, 92, was reaching for a plank when he fell into a pond behind Airport Road home in Bethel Township around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, the outlet says citing the Berks County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later at Reading Hospital, according to the outlet.

#Drowning#Accident#Reading Hospital
