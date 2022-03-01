Berks County Man, 92, Drowns After Reaching For Plank In Pond: Report
A Berks County man died in a drowning accident, the Reading Eagle reports.
Donald Klopp, 92, was reaching for a plank when he fell into a pond behind Airport Road home in Bethel Township around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, the outlet says citing the Berks County Coroner's Office.
He was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later at Reading Hospital, according to the outlet.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 2