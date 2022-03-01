After More than a Decade on Capitol Hill, Ted Deutch Retiring from Congress

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., the chairman of the U.S. House Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee and the U.S. House Ethics Committee, stunned the political world on Monday by announcing he would not run for reelection.

“After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided I will not seek re-election this November. Public service was instilled in me by my father who earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of the Bulge, and it has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward Counties in Congress since 2010. I am incredibly grateful to my constituents for their support and friendship,” Deutch said. “In my seven terms in Congress, I have worked hard and tried to find common ground. I’m proud of my work to make our communities safer from gun violence, strengthen social security and protect our most vulnerable seniors, and ensure Holocaust survivors can live in dignity. I’m proud of the many bipartisan ways we’ve come together – to provide resources for those battling eating disorders, to help seniors at risk of fraud, and to combat climate change. And in a dangerous world, I’ve worked with my colleagues to fight terrorism and rogue regimes like Iran, and to support our military and veterans, including securing recognition for heroic World War II, Korea, and Vietnam heroes who had been denied the honor they deserved.”

Deutch reviewed his record in Congress on both domestic and international issues.

“I have been forever changed by serving the people of Broward and Palm Beach Counties in Congress. When I took office, Robert Levinson of Coral Springs had already been missing in Iran for three years. I’m humbled to have gotten to know Bob’s remarkable family while working with them to try to secure Bob’s release, and ultimately grieving alongside them at the news of Bob’s passing,” Deutch said.

“Our community was profoundly changed on February 14, 2018. Seventeen students and teachers of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed that day, and I have tried every day since to be there for their families and to help them honor the memories of their loved ones in all the ways they are working to make our schools and community safer. I have also tried to support the survivors in any way I can, though it is their powerful voices that have helped create desperately needed change. The Parkland families and student survivors inspire me every day,” he continued before returning to his works on the Middle East.

“Since 2013, my colleagues have selected me to lead our critical foreign policy work in the Middle East. Even as Iran continues its illicit quest for nuclear weapons and support for terror groups worldwide, we are also witnessing a new era of cooperation in the Middle East that brings transformative new opportunities. For me, this foreign policy work has been a natural continuation of my deep ties to the American Jewish community and my long-standing advocacy on behalf of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Beyond foreign policy, we have also seen an unprecedented rise in antisemitism in our own country and abroad, and I have been at the forefront of the Congressional response as the founding co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism. This critical work, and the opportunity to do it on a global scale, is why I am announcing that I will not be running for re-election to Congress ,” Deutch said before announcing “ I have accepted an offer to serve as the next Chief Executive Officer of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).”

“Good choice on retirement, Ted Deutch. Don’t worry – you’ll be joined by more of your Democrat friends soon enough!” said Julia Friedland, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Deutch was first elected to Congress in a special election back in 2010. He represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties in what has been a secure district for Democrats though that could be impacted by redistricting.

During his time on Capitol Hill, Deutch ranked as a strong ally of Israel and was one of the top Democrats who broke with then President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran.

The AJC announced that Deutch will start his new duties in October, meaning he will resign his seat in Congress.

“We are very pleased to announce that Ted Deutch will serve as AJC’s next CEO,” said AJC President Harriet Schleifer. “Ted’s deep and lifelong commitment to the Jewish community, Israel, and to the protection of democratic values is obvious to all who know him. His shared passion for AJC’s mission and vision makes him a natural fit to advance our critical global work and to build on David Harris’s extraordinary legacy.”

“I have worked closely with AJC throughout my tenure in Congress and I am deeply honored to have been chosen to serve as the organization’s next CEO. For 116 years, AJC has worked to protect global Jewry, strengthen Israel’s place in the community of nations, and advance democratic values around the world. I couldn’t be more excited to passionately lead AJC at this critical moment in history and feel immensely privileged to have the opportunity to build on the historic efforts and impact of David Harris, past and present AJC leaders, and the entire team at the organization, who are among the most dedicated professionals in the Jewish world,” Deutch said.

“I am wholeheartedly committed to furthering AJC’s non-partisan, centrist approach, and will be steadfast in my efforts to advance the organization’s mission,” Deutch continued, “AJC will continue to defend the global Jewish community whenever and wherever it is threatened – in America, Europe, Latin America, online, on campus, at the United Nations. It will prepare Jewish advocates to boldly and knowledgeably stand against antisemitism and other bigotries. And it will use the talent and power of innovative leaders of all ages to defend Israel’s rightful place in the world and expand the opportunities to transform the Middle East and the world under the Abraham Accords.”

AJC CEO David Harris will continue his role until Deutch takes over.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and collaborating with Congressman Ted Deutch for years. Apart from being a mensch, he has demonstrated time and again his enduring commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship, the well-being of Jewish communities around the world, the fight against rising antisemitism from a multiplicity of sources, the danger of a nuclear Iran, the protection of democratic values and human dignity, the enhancement of interfaith and interethnic relations, and the importance of bipartisanship — all of which are core priorities of AJC. I wish him every success in his future at this amazing, one-of-kind global Jewish organization, and will do everything possible to help ensure a smooth transition,” Harris said.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., applauded Deutch’s service on Monday.

“Since his first day in the House, Chairman Ted Deutch has been a devoted champion for his South Florida community, a relentless advocate for the public good and a clarion voice for human rights and justice. Our Caucus and the Congress will deeply miss his great integrity and committed leadership when he departs from the House this October to lead the American Jewish Committee,” she said. “Over his nearly twelve years in the House, Chairman Deutch has been a powerful voice for South Floridians – especially leading the charge for action on gun violence after the horrific massacre in Parkland. Serving as chair of the House Committee on Ethics, he has been an effective force for restoring transparency, accountability and integrity to our government: always putting the public interest before the special interests. As he works to keep Americans safe at home, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen safety and security, economic prosperity and democratic values abroad as Chair of Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Just two weeks ago, I had the privilege of leading a congressional delegation to Israel with Chairman Deutch, where he was warmly received as a longtime champion of the Jewish state and helped convey the Congress’ ironclad commitment to Israel. He was also a valued Member on our visit to Poland and Israel in 2020 to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, which was extraordinarily meaningful for our entire delegation as we remember the past and continue the fight against antisemitism. On behalf of his many friends and colleagues in the House, we wish him much success as he continues his leadership at the American Jewish Committee. We wish him, his wife Jill and their three children best wishes as they prepare to begin a new chapter,” she continued.