COVID-19 cases have fallen significantly since mid-January, when omicron peaked in the U.S. Still, no state has achieved a low transmission rate, based on the CDC's standards. The CDC considers areas with fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days as having a low transmission level. As of Feb. 24, no state has reached this transmission rate, though Nevada, Maryland, Washington and Nebraska are close, recording 11 new cases per 100,000 in the last week, data from The New York Times shows.

8 DAYS AGO