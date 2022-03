There is always something fascinating about seeing people a few notches below their usual standards, like watching Barcelona in the Europa League or Joe Biden’s cameo in the TV comedy Parks and Recreation. The Queen opened a motorway service station near Bolton in 1970, and it was essential viewing. And so, the chance to watch Roberto Carlos, one of the best left-backs football has had, play Sunday League in Shrewsbury was too good to miss.

