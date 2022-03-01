ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Sen. Judy Ward: Nursing homes facing Medicaid funding crisis

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yem9p_0eSoNuS400

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Republican State Senator Judy Ward called for additional funding of long-term care facilities as they are beginning to face a crisis she said.

During a news conference Tuesday, Ward along with Representative Pam DeLissio and LeadingAgePA discussed a report that highlighted the negative impact insufficient Medicaid reimbursement levels have on the facilities’ ability to remain operational.

“At a Medicaid deficit of over $80 a day per resident, our long-term care facilities cannot wait much longer for relief,” Ward said. “If this unsustainable trend continues these facilities may be forced to cut staff, remove beds, or even worse, close down all together.”

Justices keep PA mail-in voting law in place for now

Trade association LeadingAgePA requested an additional $294 million in the state’s 2022-23 budget to help lower Medicaid nursing home rates so they can focus on hiring more workers and provide services to those in need. This request is supported by Ward who is also drafting legislation that would direct the Joint State Government Commission to study issues long-term care facilities face including rising costs, employment, working environments and resident needs.

“I understand the hardships that staff go through every day to care for their residents,” Ward said. “I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate and House on legislation to provide this much-needed relief to this critical industry.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

PA DOH announces new delivery models to increase patient access to care

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — New guidelines to allow hospitals to implement new innovative care delivery models, were announced by Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. Three new care delivery models were announced Thursday, March 3, and are designed to increase patient access to care. These optional delivery models include micro-hospitals, tele-emergency departments, and outpatient emergency […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania student scores fell, delayed test results show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regarding statewide trends. The Education Department on Friday released results of the Pennsylvania System […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield Co domestic relations struggle to find staff

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Staffing shortages within the Clearfield County Domestic Relations Office (DRO) have left the county department dangerously close to not being able to provide services for children and spouses. Fully staffed at 19, the DRO is down to just 12 employees. And because of this, the domestic relations DuBois-based office will […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
WTAJ

Penn State adjusts mask guidelines based on CDC guidance

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is adjusting its indoor mask policy for common spaces based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks will not be required in indoor common spaces in counties designated by the CDC as a “low” or “medium” level. This will start on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Penn State to pay over $890k in clinic settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State University has agreed to pay over $890,000 in civil liability allegations according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Penn State agreed Thursday, March 3, to pay $899,824.55 to resolve allegations of civil liability for claims by the Penn State Psychological Clinic, located in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State leaders visit Cambria County tech school to see new equipment

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State leaders took part in a tour at Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School Friday showing off newly purchased equipment with help from state grant funding. Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) took part in a school tour that showed off the new equipment that was purchased with the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Board votes to merge 3 state schools into Commonwealth Univ.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three state-owned universities in Pennsylvania will soon be known as the consolidated Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania after a vote by the State System Board of Governors on Wednesday. The board voted unanimously to make the change involving Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities, although those previous names will still be widely […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Funding#Republican#Senate#House#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

1,252 new COVID cases reported, 76.5% of residents vaccinated March 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 18.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 76.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 1,252 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday bringing the state total to 2,759,398 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Habitat for Humanity looks for homeowners for 2 Centre Co. properties

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County is looking for homeowners for two properties in Centre County. The properties are located in Bellefonte and Philipsburg. The property in Bellefonte is currently under construction while construction for the Philipsburg property is expected to start this summer. Habitat for Humanity is looking […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
WTAJ

IRS to hire 10,000 in attempt to cut tax returns backlog

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) intends on hiring 10,000 employees in an effort to address a backlog of nearly 24 million tax returns, the majority of which are from the 2020 tax season, The Washington Post reported, citing four people familiar with the plan.
INCOME TAX
WTAJ

The hate state? By this measure, Pennsylvania is

(WHTM) — Has the commonwealth become the hate state? Pennsylvania did have more total incidents of hateful propaganda distribution in 2021 than any other state. That’s according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL tracks racist, anti-semitic, and anti-LGBTQ messages. It says Pennsylvania had 473 incidents, which was the most in the entire United States, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

UGI encourages customers to apply for energy assistance

(WTAJ) — UGI is encouraging customers to apply for assistance programs to help cover the cost of their energy bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available for a number of income-eligible UGI customers. LIHEAP is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Applications will be accepted until May 6. UGI filed […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAJ

Geisinger looking for pet therapy program volunteers

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to lower volunteer participation during the pandemic, Geisinger is looking for volunteers for its pet therapy program. Over the past two years, the program has made an impact in helping hospital staff through the pandemic and continues to comfort patients in hospitals throughout northeastern and central Pa. Director of Volunteer Services […]
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia lifts indoor mask mandate for most settings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday that the city was lifting its indoor mask mandate, and officials expect to lift the school masking rules on March 9. The change comes as city health officials moved the city into the “all clear” category of its COVID-19 pandemic response metric. If infections, hospitalizations and the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Second big Pennsylvania pension fund to divest Russia assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The board of another big public pension system in Pennsylvania will sell off its Russia-related investments, amid bipartisan calls from lawmakers and top state officials to respond to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Friday’s vote by the board of the State Employees’ Retirement System affects roughly $7 million of the $40 billion […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

People’s Convoy travels through Breezewood, en route to D.C.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large group of truck drivers traveled through Bedford County Friday on their multiday trek to Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates. The People’s Convoy passed through Breezewood just before 4 p.m. where they exited off of I-76 East to take I-70 East toward Hagerstown, Maryland. This is the 10th […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy