ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals in ‘good place’ with Kyler Murray

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxvyp_0eSoNks200

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he is in “a good place” with quarterback Kyler Murray, one day after Murray’s agent released a statement saying Murray wanted a new contract.

“I think our long-term goal here is to have Kyler be our quarterback,” Kingsbury told reporters at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. “He understands that. He understands my view of him and how I feel about him.

“It’s all part of the business right now and things we’ll continue to work through.”

Kingsbury deferred contract-specific questions to general manager Steve Keim while projecting confidence that the issue would be settled. Murray scrubbed all references to the Cardinals from his Instagram last month, setting off a drama-filled offseason.

ESPN reported that some Cardinals decision-makers had questions about Murray’s leadership and ability to handle adversity.

Kingsbury said he did not know Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, would post his statement of more than 1,000 words online Monday. The coach said Murray met with him and Cardinals brass after the season ended with a 34-11 playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

“We had a great talk right after the season with him,” Kingsbury said. “He talked about his concerns, we talked about what we wanted. So we’re going to work through those things.”

Kingsbury then added he has not spoken with Murray since Burkhardt released the statement, but that they speak “regularly” — appearing at first to say “frequently” before changing his choice of words.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Predicting Only 1 Big Quarterback Trade

Several quarterbacks have been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks. However, former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner believes only one blockbuster deal will go down this offseason. Banner correctly predicted that Carson Wentz would be the only marquee quarterback traded in 2021. This time around, he believes...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals extend GM Steve Keim, head coach Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have extended both general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the team announced Wednesday. While the dollar amount of the extensions is not known, the pair is now signed through 2027. Keim’s original contract ran through 2022, while Kingsbury was entering the final season of...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Packers#American Football#Espn#Super Bowl#New Giants#Gm#New York Giants
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim rewarded despite late-season collapse

The Arizona Cardinals were one of the best teams in the NFL during the first half of the 2021 season before going 1-4 in their last five games and getting blown out in the first round of the playoffs by eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Nevertheless, the organization believes that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim are the right men to keep steering the ship, awarding them both with extensions on Wednesday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy