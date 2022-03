Either many, many NFL brains will be very, very right about Kirk Cousins – or they will be very, very wrong. The offseason is a telling one for Cousins, who is scheduled to carry a $45 million cap hit in 2022. Cousins’ contract extension from 2020 was backloaded, plopping “affordable” yearly sums at the front of the deal while pushing the comeuppance off until, well, now. Some sort of resolution is mandatory as the Vikings cannot afford to employ Cousins at $45 million, an absurd figure for the 11th-best passer in the NFL per an average of quarterback metrics.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO