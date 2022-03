(The Center Square) – California school districts and childcare centers could be required to develop a COVID-19 testing plan under a new proposal introduced this week. Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, unveiled new legislation on Tuesday that would require K-12 schools, pre-schools, childcare centers and after-school programs to create a COVID-19 testing plan. The bill would also ensure that resources and funds are available for schools to implement their testing plans.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO