Having a new baby in your home is wonderful — the cooing, the cuddles, the sweet little toys scattered throughout your spaces. But then there's also something else to think about — while your baby might not even be able to walk yet, now is the time to learn how to anchor furniture to prevent tipping accidents. To anchor furniture, you'll need something called an anchoring or an anti tip-over kit.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO