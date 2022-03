Prosecutors opened their case today against the first defendant tied to the January 6 attack, which was the worst assault on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812. The Justice Department says Guy Reffitt helped lead that attack, and they say they'll use his own words against him. But Reffitt's defense lawyer says he's just a big talker. NPR's Carrie Johnson watched the case today, and she's with us now from the federal courthouse. Hi, Carrie.

