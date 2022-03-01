ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarusian president displays map suggesting Putin plans to attack Moldova

By Grayson Quay
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russia may be planning aggressive moves against the Republic of Moldova, according to a map Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko displayed during a meeting of his country's security council. Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He seemingly allowed Putin to use Belarus as a staging ground...

