Trying to heal. Shanna Moakler is understandably still dealing with the aftermath of the domestic violence arrest of her on-and-off boyfriend Matthew Rondeau. “It’s very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” the former beauty queen, 46, exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that they had been seriously talking about marriage. “I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

