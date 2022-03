Each month, Amazon's Prime Gaming offers free video games to Amazon Prime subscribers, and as previously announced, the new freebies for March 2022 are now available. The headliner of the group this time around is obviously Madden NFL 22, but the full lineup includes that as well as Surviving Mars, Crypto Against All Odds, looK INside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and The Stillness of the Wind. That's in addition to the recent full launch of Amazon Luna with its free Prime Gaming channel and various in-game offers for loot like in League of Legends.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO