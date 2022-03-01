ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Steelers Showing More Interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are "highly intrigued" in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to The Game Day's Jordan Schultz.

Schutlz reported Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is looking for an RPO-style quarterback, which would suite Garoppolo's play. Pittsburgh and the Washington Commanders have made their interest known.

Garoppolo will undergo surgery on his shoulder this offseason, which will push his availability to the middle of the summer. He'll enter the 2022 season with one year left on his current contract.

The Steelers have said they'll look at all options for a quarterback. They expect to have four passers at training camp, including Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

