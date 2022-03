KLAMATH FALLS, Oregon — In the early 2000s, when Ben DuVal first started farming hay southeast of Tulelake, he depended quite a bit on his more established neighbor, David King. King answered his questions, helped him find customers and even rented some of his land when he was unable to farm it. After the young farmer finished planting the first alfalfa field he had ever tended to on his own, King had a word with him.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO