Data Product Managers and the Data Mesh

 3 days ago
For enterprises with large centralized IT organizations, distributing the data platform into domains will be a long process or even unthinkable. For these organizations, building data products without the “Mesh” is more practical and doable. In 2019, distributed data mesh has been offered as a route for...

scitechdaily.com

Hiddenite: A New AI Processor Based on a Cutting-Edge Neural Network Theory

A new accelerator chip called “Hiddenite” that can achieve state-of-the-art accuracy in the calculation of sparse “hidden neural networks” with lower computational burdens has now been developed by Tokyo Tech researchers. By employing the proposed on-chip model construction, which is the combination of weight generation and “supermask” expansion, the Hiddenite chip drastically reduces external memory access for enhanced computational efficiency.
ENGINEERING
Engadget

Learn to use Microsoft PowerShell with this $20 bundle

For many businesses, in industries ranging from accounting and finance to marketing and sales. Of course, it’s great to have a tool that saves you time, but it’s even better to know that a task can be completed with little to no room for human error. That’s why professionals across sectors rely on Windows PowerShell to handle their tedious jobs.
SOFTWARE
technologynetworks.com

Exploring Data Management in the Lab of the Future - The Data Behind Imaging and Advancing Scientific Understanding

In the first episode of the series, Greg Clark, Senior Software Product Manager, Electron Microscopy at Thermo Fisher Scientific, speaks with us helping us to understand the main challenges that are faced by scientists in managing and interpreting imaging data today and just how important AI and Machine learning are to the future of imaging. Learn more: https://technet.works/3ucEFZQ.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

5 Career Hacks to Landing a Job in Software Development

The job-hunting process of a software developer is a lot different from finding a job in other professions like sales or customer advocacy. The hiring process is usually a mixture of hard and soft skills with most of the weight placed on the hard skills like languages, frameworks and your ability to write quality code. These skills are usually tested through a coding challenge which you have to pass to get to another stage in the hiring process.
JOBS
#Data Monetization#Data Virtualization#Data Warehouses#Data Lake#Data Product Managers#Data Mesh#Sdlc
Forbes

14 Ways To Reassure Customers About How Their Data Is Managed And Used

In 2021, Apple released an iOS update that allowed users to opt out of being tracked by apps and advertisers. The majority of users chose to block tracking, with just 24% agreeing to be tracked. Clearly, customers are anxious to protect their privacy and are wary of the ways their data might be used.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Seeking Alpha

Pointerra: Playing An Increasingly Prominent Role In The 3D Data Management Industry

Pointerra continues to experience growing demand for its platform as they continue to win new customers and drive additional spending across its existing base of customers. (Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as PTRRF. Pointerra's listing in Australia, 3DP.AX, offers stronger liquidity.)
MARKETS
Technology
Computers
Software
Hackernoon

How we're Building a Sustainable Social Analytics Platform in Crypto

Memphis is the founder of RedSeaCrypto, a social analytics platform dedicated to supporting crypto investors. Memphis says he is passionate about data and Machine and Deep Learning (MLAL) Red Sea processes and filters all the data it’s collecting through a number of different AI models and presents that information to the user through an Alerts and Analytics Dashboard. Memphis: "We want to keep people in control of their portfolios and arm them with better tools to take advantage of opportunities in the market and avoid catastrophes"
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Smart Data Management Can Save Businesses Money

In this rapidly changing market, knowing your customers has never been more important.oday, companies can do that through customer data. Customer data platforms (CDPs) allow businesses to collect, optimize and activate customer data across every channel in real time. Why Businesses Should Prioritize Data Management. The customer experience is evolving...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Create Bullseye Charts with JS: COVID-19 Vaccine Pipeline

Bullseye charts are widely used in drug pipeline and clinical trials data analysis. This tutorial will explain how to create this type of diagram using JavaScript, in four fundamental steps. You’ll also see a topical example of an interactive bullseye chart in action — a visualization of the COVID-19 vaccine landscape by vaccine type and development phase based on data from the WHO’s vaccine tracker.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HackerNoon

Validating Zero Enum Value in the Protocol Buffer

How to validate that an enum value field in Protobuf can not be empty? Turn out that is not supported directly by Protobuf! We need to look into how protojson is implemented. How to validate that a Protobuf message does not contain enum fields with zero value? Turn out that is not supported directly by Protobuf! We need to look into how protojson package is implemented.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Explore the Psychological Principles of UX Design

UX analytics is crucial for developing your product. It provides necessary business information about how exactly your customers use the released application, allowing you to set the context for classic metrics. This is valuable information when working to improve the experience that users get from interacting with your product. Management...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Curious Case of Block.One, The Company Behind the $4 Billion ICO

Block.one held an initial coin offering (ICO) of EOS tokens (EOS) in 2018, releasing 900 million tokens for approximately $4 billion, making it the largest ICO. Block.one raised $4 billion in ICO, but many people have been disillusioned with the company’s trajectory since then. The EOS Network.Foundation reported in a blog that several individuals of the. EOS community are unhappy with Block.One. The Foundation had previously.publicized. that it has been in talks with Block one to identify a mutual understanding. Block one has decided to walk away from the talks, according to ENF.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How Blockchain Technology Improves Environmental Sustainability

A report by the World Economic Forum has called blockchain “the Holy Grail’s Holy Grail for implementation of various climate change policies, including renewable energy deployment, carbon markets, international financial transfers and enforcement of climate regulations. The World Food Programme leads an effort called Building Blocks, where they utilize blockchain technology to alleviate hunger and deliver food assistance to Syrian refugees. A number of new cryptos have already begun to seek out solutions for reducing emissions through changing code, hardware, and other methods. But I have a feeling that as sustainability continues to become a factor in a globalized society, it will soon become one of the bedrocks of a better and efficient world.
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

You Can Be a Coding Hero Too: Do Not Fear Trying

Programming is one of the most demanded skills in today's world. In the future, it'll play an even bigger role since digitalization is in full swing. Software is an integral part of our lives and even children in the modern-day learn how to create it at a young age. So why shouldn't you too? To outsiders, programming might look like some magic that only the smartest wizards on earth are capable of. But that's certainly not true.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Why Dockerizing Applications is the Key to Building Scalable Software

One of the most popular container technologies Docker registered a record breaking 15+ million active user per month. Container technologies like Docker make the deployment of software simpler and more reliable. They ease the work of developers and operators alike. One of the most popular container technology providers Docker registers...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Top 5 Reasons Why Companies are Moving to the Cloud

The term cloud refers to the software and services that run on the internet instead of locally on your on-site server or computer. Adopting the cloud has helped companies to find alternative plans to cut costs and ensure their data and systems are available to their customers anywhere and at any time. A survey by O’Reilly shows that Cloud adoption by companies has increased to 90%. Cloud technology is clearly showing its potential to different businesses and it continues to expand as well. With the availability of many cloud providers around the world such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google GCP, you can find different options to transit from on-sites servers to cloud servers.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

