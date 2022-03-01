Data Product Managers and the Data Mesh

A report by the World Economic Forum has called blockchain “the Holy Grail’s Holy Grail for implementation of various climate change policies, including renewable energy deployment, carbon markets, international financial transfers and enforcement of climate regulations. The World Food Programme leads an effort called Building Blocks, where they utilize blockchain technology to alleviate hunger and deliver food assistance to Syrian refugees. A number of new cryptos have already begun to seek out solutions for reducing emissions through changing code, hardware, and other methods. But I have a feeling that as sustainability continues to become a factor in a globalized society, it will soon become one of the bedrocks of a better and efficient world.
