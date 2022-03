Call of Duty: Vanguard's Ranked Play beta meant to give players a taste of a more competitive experience was supposed to go live on February 17th, but that didn't happen at the expected time. It was delayed at the last minute due to launch issues that were only present on the live version of the beta, the developers said, but it still just barely made it within the February 17th release window after those issues were resolved. For those who were waiting on it, Vanguard's Ranked Play beta is back on and is available now to try out.

