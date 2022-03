The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a statement on social media in support of "all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight." "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦," the Cambridges wrote on Twitter, signing the post personally: "W & C."

