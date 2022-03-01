ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dax Shepard Blew Our Minds Revealing He Dated This Teen Star Before Kristen Bell

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Occasionally, Hollywood celebrities surprise us with dating facts that we never knew. Armchair Expert podcast host Dax Shepard dropped a big romance bomb on his show on Monday , revealing he dated one of the biggest child stars in the world: Ashley Olsen .

Revealing that it was “15, 16 years ago,” when the duo hooked up, Shepard sang the praises of the fashion industry entrepreneur, saying that she and twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen were extremely dedicated to their clothing line, The Row, as they were releasing the brand. “When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that that in a big way,” he explained to co-host Monica Padman. “So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her sh*t and she handled her B, and it’s very impressive.”

Even though it’s been almost two decades since they dated, he complimented the fashion designer, calling Ashley “super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent.” He also added that she and Mary-Kate are “major f**king bosses.” While Shepard and the former child star were an unexpected celebrity couple , he explained that their bond came from a love of cars. At the time she had a Cadillac DeVille GTS, so between her vehicle and being “thunderstruck by her beauty,” the former Parenthood star was smitten from the beginning.

He’s now happily married to actress Kristen Bell, but he did mention that he “wouldn’t mind reconnecting” with Ashley again. But don’t worry, it’s just to find out if she still has that gorgeous Cadillac DeVille GTS.

