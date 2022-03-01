Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Unable to find the back of the net

Smart closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and 12 assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-107 victory over the Grizzlies. Smart recorded his first double-double of the season, tying his season high in assists with 12. He managed to score in double figures for the fourth time in the last five games and stayed locked in from downtown, where he tallied 12 of his 18 points. Smart's scoring opportunities may take a hit when Jaylen Brown (ankle) returns, but even so, he's shown that he's good for an occasional scoring outburst.
Comments / 0