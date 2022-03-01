Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Unable to find the back of the net

Rendon (hamstring) should be "full go" once the lockout ends and camp begins, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Rendon struggled to a .240/.329/.382 slash line in 58 games to start the 2021 season before missing the entire second half due to a hamstring injury which wound up requiring surgery. Reports from early November indicated that the veteran third baseman was expecting to be ready for the start of spring training, and it looks as though he's continued on the right path, with the delayed start of the season buying him even more time to heal.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO