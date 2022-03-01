ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABB Circuit Breakers Give Tuscan Geothermal Plant New Life

tdworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo ensure continuous power supply and reduce outages, Enel Green Power has upgraded its 60 MW geothermal plant in Farinello, Tuscany with ABB's VD4G MV generator circuit breakers. The site, which has been active since 1995, is part of the oldest geothermal complex in the world. The facility’s 34...

www.tdworld.com

