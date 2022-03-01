ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

The Burning Cargo Ship That Was Carrying $155 Million in Porsches, Bentleys and Lamborghinis Has Sunk

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stpjO_0eSoKGgz00

Click here to read the full article.

The sea has finally claimed the Felicity Ace after weeks of worldwide intrigue.

The cargo ship, which caught on fire while ferrying over 4,000 Porsches, Bentleys and Lamborghinis across the Atlantic in the middle of February, sunk on Tuesday morning, according to Bloomberg News . The unexpected development extinguishes any hope of salvaging any of the vehicles.

The Felicity Ace sank about 250 miles off the coast of Portugal ’s Azore Islands around 9 a.m. local time. The boat was in the process of being towed back to land when rough waters caused it to go down, Singapore-based MOL Ship Management confirmed .

“The weather was pretty rough out there,” Pat Adamson, a spokesperson for MOL, told the news agency. “And then she sank, which was a surprise.”

The 650-foot-long cargo ship, was on its way from Emden, Germany, to Davisville, Rhode Island, when it caught on fire on February 16. Nearby commercial ships and a helicopter were able to evacuate the boat’s entire 22-person crew without injury, but the blaze would rage for days. When the fire finally went out on February 25, a salvage team was dispatched to tow the boat back to land.

The fire onboard the Felicity Ace made international news, thanks in no small part to its headline-grabbing cargo. The boat was carrying 3,965 Volkswagen AG vehicles, including 1,110 Porsches, 189 Bentleys and at least 21 Lamborghinis (an unknown number of Audis were also said to be onboard). The cars and SUVs were likely lost once the fire started, but Tuesday’s news confirms that none will be recovered, according to The New York Times . The cost of the loss is expected to run at least $155 million, although much of that will be covered by insurance. Volkswagen told the newspaper that it is already at work replacing the lost vehicles.

Now that we know the fate of the Felicity Ace and its cargo, attention will now turn to the ecological impact of the incident. A “small patch of oily residue” was visible after the boat sank, the Portuguese Navy told Bloomberg. A clean-up crew had already started trying to disperse the oil with water cannons, and divers and more equipment were expected to be dispatched to the area to help with the cleanup.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 21

Johnny Ringo
3d ago

As if it couldn’t get worse now we’re going to have a shortage of Porsche, Bentley’s and Lamborghinis.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Robb Report

Russian Billionaires Are Moving Their Superyachts to Avoid Having Them Seized

Click here to read the full article. Russia’s wealthiest individuals are going to great lengths to safeguard their superyachts. In the wake of widespread sanctions against the country following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russian billionaires who have ties to President Vladimir Putin are moving their prized vessels to avoid having them seized by the superpowers. Data from Marine Traffic shows that at least four multimillion-dollar superyachts owned by Russian entrepreneurs are currently sailing toward the seemingly safer waters of the Maldives and Montenegro, as reported by CNBC. It comes as the US and its allies look to implement further sanctions against...
POLITICS
Robb Report

Made for Parties, This $139 Million Bel-Air Mansion Has Its Own Nightclub and Vodka Tasting Room

Click here to read the full article. In Los Angeles, where luxury comes with the territory, La Fin takes it to the next level. Located at 1200 Bel Air Road in the tony Bel-Air neighborhood, the mega-mansion is now on the market for $139 million.  Though LA is filled with glass box-style modern homes, La Fin’s level of opulence feels more apt for Dubai than the US. Shiny marble floors, gold accents, gleaming chandeliers and lacquered wood are just a few design details that are sure to attract a buyer who appreciates the finer things in life. More akin to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This New Electric ‘Hyper-Jet’ Promises to Be the World’s Fastest and Most Expensive Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. There seems to be something going on in the jet-ski world—something very luxurious, fast and techy. First, the new owners of Cigarette Racing, the Miami-based builder of go-fast boats, announced they would be coming out with a new Cigarette jet ski, reportedly priced around $50,000. Then a startup called Tempest, founded by California tech executives who are also surfers, announced the even more expensive Maverick GT Jet RIB and Energy Platform. The combination electric jet ski and rigid-hulled inflatable has a sticker price ranging from $150,000 to $500,000. While its official price hasn’t been...
CARS
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
CarBuzz.com

VW's Worst Fears Coming True Over Cargo Ship Fire

Fire crews have largely managed to contain the flames and intense smoke that engulfed the now-abandoned Felicity Age container ship. Currently afloat in the Atlantic Ocean, the ship's 22-member crew was forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out several days ago. The good news is that they're okay and no oil spills were observed. What's not so good is that the Volkswagen Group had as many as 4,000 new vehicles onboard. Their status remained unknown until now.
ECONOMY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Luxury Car#Ships#Cargo Ship#Vehicles#Porsches#Bloomberg News#Felicity Ace#Mol Ship Management#Volkswagen Ag
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
KHON2

Mysterious flying object alerts military aircraft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw. Photographer Abe Kowitz took picture of the object on Monday after he saw his neighbor gazing up with a puzzled look. The Princeville resident didn’t quite know what to make of it.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
MotorBiscuit

‘Mutant Superhuman’ Has Body That Survives High-Speed Car Crash

In recent years, technologies greatly improved the safety of cars, lessening your chances of getting injured or killed in a car accident. These safety technologies are not foolproof, though. The human body still faces biological and physiological limitations. However, in Australia, a group of car crash specialists, an artist, and a doctor imagined what it would be like if this were not the case. They created a “mutant superhuman” with a body that could theoretically survive a high-speed car crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ship carrying 4,000 luxury cars sinks off the Azores

A cargo ship that was carrying thousands of luxury cars has sunk off the Portuguese Azores archipelago, nearly two weeks after it caught fire. The ship, named Felicity Ace, was transporting around 4,000 cars such as Porsches and Bentleys. The vessel was on its way to Rhode Island in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

Robb Report

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy