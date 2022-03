The Utah Jazz (39-22) head into their game on March 4, 2022 as a 3.5-point favorite against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-36). The point total for the game is set at 228.5. In their last game, the Jazz got a team-high 37 points from Donovan Mitchell on the way to a 132-127 win against the Rockets on Wednesday. They were favored by 15 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to score 259 points to hit the over on the 229 point total. In the Pelicans' most recent game on Wednesday, Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 33 points on the way to a 125-95 win over the Kings. They were favored by 6.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 220 points to go under the 234.5 point total.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO