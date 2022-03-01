Buchanan and Geiman both earn All-MIAA First Team among other awards for ‘Bods and Hornets

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The MIAA men’s basketball postseason awards are out and Washburn and Emporia State both had multiple players on the list.

Tyler Geiman became the first player in Washburn history to receive All-MIAA First-Team. Emporia State’s senior guard Tray Buchanan was also named All-MIAA First-Team.

Buchanan led the conference in scoring this season, and was second in the nation, with 25.7 points per game.

Geiman was 12th in the league in scoring with 15.5 points per game and seventh in the MIAA in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game. The Ichabods senior guard also led the conference in assists average (6.6 per game) and assists to turnover ratio (2.9).

Another ‘Bod to receive high honors on Tuesday is Michael Keegan. The Washburn freshman forward was named MIAA Freshman of the Year.

Emporia State’s Mayuom Buom was named MIAA All-Defensive team. The Hornets Jumah’Ri Turner received All-MIAA Second Team. Hornet senior Brenden Van Dyke was given All-MIAA Honorable Mention.

Washburn senior guard Jalen Lewis also made the cut, being awarded All-MIAA Third Team.

