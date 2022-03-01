ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate rejects attempt to expand abortion rights

By TOM STRODE, Baptist Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (BP) – An effort by congressional Democrats to enshrine an unprecedented abortion right in federal law failed Monday. The Senate refused to consider the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), voting 48-46 against invoking cloture. All the Republicans who were present – as well as a single Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin...

