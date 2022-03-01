A charity concert will help a local animal shelter
EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Someone who will soon tour with Tim McGraw will be performing to raise money for It Takes a Village, says a newsletter released by the animal shelter.
According to a newsletter by It Takes a Village, TikTok star Brandon Davis will be performing at Pallet Surplus Liquidation on March 5. According to Pallet Surplus Liquidation , the Meet and Greet will happen from 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., while the concert will happen from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP, and tickets can be bought here .
