KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A company is recalling some of its powdered baby formulae after several reports of illnesses in infants, as well as two infant deaths. Abbott Nutrition expanded its voluntary recall of some products including some Similac PM 60/40 cans and cases made at a Michigan facility. They said products should not be used if the first two digits of their lot codes are 22 through 37.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO