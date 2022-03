The Jeep Gladiator isn't a poser's car; it's a hardcore off-roader that's meant to bend mother nature to its will and make the Ford Bronco look like a curbside cruiser. The majority of folks who buy these vehicles will never truly push them to their limits, and mostly drive them for their hardcore and adventurous image. The aftermarket tuning scene has also quickly caught on to people who like the rugged style of the Gladiator, but prefer to stay on the beaten path. We've covered some crazy gladiator builds, but this 2022 Jeep Gladiator Oculus Tron 6x6 Hemi Hellcat is in a different league, and while the standard car isn't cheap by any measure, this mad creation currently listed on eBay will set you back a whopping $220,000.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO