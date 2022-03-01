ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love Is Blind' Stars Shake and Kyle Get Into Online Feud Ahead of Reunion

By Stephanie Downs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's trouble brewing between the stars of Love is Blind Season 2. Us Weekly reported that Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams have exchanged some heated words in advance of the Season 2 reunion, which will premiere on Netflix on Friday. Neither Shake nor Kyle walked away from the series as...

Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love Is Blind: Deepti’s family pens message to Shake

Since the season two finale of Love Is Blind aired, fans have praised contestant Deepti Vempati for “choosing herself” at the altar.During the season finale of the Netflix reality dating show, the 31-year-old information data analyst turned down her former fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, and revealed that she did not see a future with him during the couple’s wedding. The surprising moment came after Chatterjee made several comments about his physical connection with Vempati, which Vempati called disappointing and hard to watch in a recent interview.Now, Vempati’s family is voicing their opinion on her former fiancé. Deepti’s brother Sunny...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Star's New Show Just Premiered

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar is finally back on TV this month in the new streaming series Suspicion. The drama premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 4 and fans were glad to see Nayyar back on screen. His new character is a far cry from Raj, however. Suspicion...
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'DWTS' Alum Maks Chmerkovskiy Responds to Kirstie Alley's Comments on Ukraine Crisis

After his emotional reveal from within a special bunker in Kyiv, Maks Chmerkovskiy found time in between the fighting to speak out to a former Dancing With the Stars partner. Kirstie Alley posted about the invasion and fighting in Ukraine, writing on social media, "I don't know what's real or what is fake in this war. So I won't be commenting. I'll pray instead."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
People

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
NFL
Popculture

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Stun at 2022 SAG Awards Together

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were not nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards, but they still shined on the red carpet together. The country music power couple also presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Hill and McGraw, both 54, recently starred in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 for Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Maks Chmerkovskiy Gets Arrested in Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is going to start leaving his home country of Ukraine after being arrested amid the Russian invasion of his home country. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 42, took to Instagram Monday to share that after a "reality check," he was beginning to make his way to the border. Chmerkovskiy didn't go into the circumstances surrounding his arrest but assured his followers that he was still safe.
CELEBRITIES

