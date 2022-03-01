Mr. Food: Shortcut Meatball Soup

This pretty green soup tastes fancy, but is surprisingly simple and quick. Fresh asparagus is the star, of course, highlighted by fragrant tarragon and chives, and a splash of cream to round out the richness. When shopping for fresh asparagus, look for spears that are plump and firm with tightly closed tips, a sure sign of freshness and tenderness, no matter the size of the spears. It's best to enjoy asparagus soon after it's harvested, but to help it last a few more days in the fridge after you bring it home, trim a little off the cut ends off the spears so that they can take up water, and then stand them upright in a tall cup or jar with a little cool water in the bottom to keep the ends of the spears damp.

