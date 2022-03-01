Mr. Food: Shortcut Meatball Soup

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Meatballs take top billing in a number of classic dishes, such as spaghetti and meatballs, meatball subs and meatball soups, yet they’re versatile enough to riff on for weeknight dinners and special occasions too. Different culinary cultures have versions of meatballs, from pork-and-beef Swedish meatballs to Japanese tsukune (yakitori-style chicken meatballs) to grilled, spiced Middle Eastern meatballs. In this article, we focus on Italian-American meatballs, which rely on a mixture of ground meat, breadcrumbs and milk for moisture, eggs for binding and sometimes Parmesan and herbs for added flavor. Once you master the basic recipe, you can experiment with different types and ratios of ground meat and seasonings and sauces or with plant-based meats and meat substitutes. Here are our tips and tricks to make tender, flavorful meatballs, as well as our favorite recipes. And if you’re looking to serve up the meatballs with a classic plate of spaghetti, check out our story How to Make Perfect Spaghetti too.
Comments / 0