Mr. Food: Shortcut Meatball Soup

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch is Frozen Food Month. Yes, an entire month dedicated to all the tasty, time-saving and money-saving items that fill our freezers. So whether it’s rise & shine items that we serve for breakfast, prepped and ready veggies, or a ready-in-no-time main dish, there’s no better time to stock your freezer...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker meatball subs: recipe

Bring out the slow cooker for the big race. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for slow cooker meatball subs. 1 package (28 to 32 ounces) frozen pre-cooked meatballs. 2 jars (24 ounces each) marinara sauce. 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning. 2 cups shredded mozzarella or...
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Chicken Tortilla Soup, Air Fryer Crispy (Un) Fried Chicken

• 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added, diced tomatoes, undrained. • 2 corn tortillas (6 inches each), cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips. • 1/4 medium red bell pepper, cut into matchstick-size strips. In slow cooker, stir chicken, corn, broth, tomatoes, onion, sugar, ancho powder, garlic and salt. Cook, covered, on low,...
#Meatball Soup#Chicken Soup#Meatballs#Frozen Food Month#Koam News Now
Winston-Salem Journal

Soup combines cheesy comfort with meatballs

I’ve written about the satisfaction of bowl food at this time of year, but there’s another style of food that’s equally comforting in the winter: meatballs. After all, who doesn’t like a good meatball?. Meatballs come in all sizes—small, large, patties—with different types of protein (beef,...
marthastewart.com

Lamb Meatballs with Cucumbers and Herbs

Preheat oven to 450°F. Combine onion, raisins, and vinegar and let soak, tossing every now and then so everything gets vinegary. Put coriander and cumin seeds in a skillet and cook over medium heat, shaking skillet around a lot quite vigorously to move them around. When they start to smell fragrant and toasty, after a minute or two, transfer to a mortar and pestle, spice grinder, or cutting board. Crush them up just a bit and transfer to a large bowl.
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Savory Meatball Hash

In the kitchen today Chef John Babineau joined us from Turner Sales representing Thomsen Foodservice/Thomsen Marketplace. He cooked up a couple of savory meatball dishes with Thomsen brand meatballs, including Savory Meatball Hash and Meatball Parmesan. All ingredients listed in these recipes are available at the Thomsen Marketplace (except onions.)
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's La Soupe to be featured on Food Network show

CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati restaurant will be featured on a Food Network show. Crews from Food Network were in Cincinnati this week making stops at Taste of Belgium at The Banks and Blue Ash Chili on Kenwood Road for a taping of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Then, La Soupe,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecountrycook.net

Meatball Sub Cups

A fun sandwich in handheld form, these Meatball Sub Cups are a fun and easy appetizer or dinner recipe for the whole family!. If you have been following my recipes for some time then you will know that I love making many variations of "cups" and these Meatball Sub Cups are one of my newest and absolute favorites. I love a good meatball sub! With this Meatball Sub Cup recipe, you get a smaller version that is handheld and you can eat as many as you want without all the mess! They make the perfect appetizer or a whole meal in itself! With homemade meatballs, cheese, sauce and dough you really cannot go wrong with this fun recipe!
Food Network

How to Make Perfect Meatballs

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Meatballs take top billing in a number of classic dishes, such as spaghetti and meatballs, meatball subs and meatball soups, yet they’re versatile enough to riff on for weeknight dinners and special occasions too. Different culinary cultures have versions of meatballs, from pork-and-beef Swedish meatballs to Japanese tsukune (yakitori-style chicken meatballs) to grilled, spiced Middle Eastern meatballs. In this article, we focus on Italian-American meatballs, which rely on a mixture of ground meat, breadcrumbs and milk for moisture, eggs for binding and sometimes Parmesan and herbs for added flavor. Once you master the basic recipe, you can experiment with different types and ratios of ground meat and seasonings and sauces or with plant-based meats and meat substitutes. Here are our tips and tricks to make tender, flavorful meatballs, as well as our favorite recipes. And if you’re looking to serve up the meatballs with a classic plate of spaghetti, check out our story How to Make Perfect Spaghetti too.
The Daily South

Asparagus Soup

This pretty green soup tastes fancy, but is surprisingly simple and quick. Fresh asparagus is the star, of course, highlighted by fragrant tarragon and chives, and a splash of cream to round out the richness. When shopping for fresh asparagus, look for spears that are plump and firm with tightly closed tips, a sure sign of freshness and tenderness, no matter the size of the spears. It's best to enjoy asparagus soon after it's harvested, but to help it last a few more days in the fridge after you bring it home, trim a little off the cut ends off the spears so that they can take up water, and then stand them upright in a tall cup or jar with a little cool water in the bottom to keep the ends of the spears damp.
